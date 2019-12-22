Beaver Dam mother and daughter graduate together at Madison College

Most parents imagine the day they get to watch their child graduate — but usually not at the same time they do.
Katrina Riel and daughter Nevada Riel of Beaver Dam both received certificates through the accounting assistant program at Madison College on Thursday. Both are certified nurse assistants at Clearview in Juneau, Katrina for 22.5 years and Nevada for nearly seven. They plan to finish their associate degrees in the spring before starting a human resources management program.
At Clearview, Katrina helps elderly residents, while Nevada helps residents who have disabilities. Katrina started school first.
"I knew I wanted a career change so I dug my heels in and just started," Katrina said.
"The whole thing was, I wanted to go to school when she went to school, just to make it easier," Nevada said. "Sure enough, I jumped on the bandwagon."
Katrina already had her pre-requisite courses taken care of, so Nevada had to take a full course load to catch up. They work meticulously to coordinate their schedules and match their courses as they continued working different shifts at Clearview. People on campus often thought they were sisters.
Linking up brought the ability to support each other with studying and coursework.
"If she understood one thing and I didn't, she could explain it to me in a different way, or vice-versa," Nevada said.
Katrina said, "And not just explain it, but re-route how to figure out the problem on paper and then show it that way as well, so it worked out."
The two have a bit of a competitive streak, whether with mini-golf in Wisconsin Dells or more academic pursuits.
"We are very competitive with grades," Katrina said.
"Very," Nevada said.
"Very," Katrina repeated.
Nevada ended up just a little ahead on GPA, she said, but they both regularly made the dean's list.
At the graduation ceremony, the Riels sat next to each other and walked one behind the other up to the stage to receive their diplomas with friends and family in attendance.
They're still considering what options to pursue after they finish the human resources program. For now, they will celebrate together during their family's tradition of Christmas at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.