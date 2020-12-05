Beaver Dam museum gets makeover during COVID-19 shutdown

Getting behind the daily grind caused the Dodge County Historical Society to delay its revamp ambitions.
Member volunteers are turning that around, however, and the recent COVID-19 shutdown has allowed them to refocus on revitalization. They are now implementing plans long in the works, but only recently begun.
Curator Kurt Sampson has been leading the charge, with the help of three museum studies interns, and sweat from the board president and other board members.
When finished, the museum will have a great new look, at the same time honoring the beauty of its 1890 Williams Free Library home.
“Our visitors will get a new, exciting and refreshing look at the story of Beaver Dam and Dodge County,” said society president Patrick Lutz. “We’ve repaired and repainted walls and ceilings. We’re reorganized our displays and floor space. Like-things have been brought together to make more sense, and we’re installing things to excite young people.”
Sampson said the board has been planning the remodel for two years.
“When COVID hit in the spring and board member Steve Hankes (of Hankes Decorating) started repairing and repainting the walls and ceilings, we decided to take advantage of it,” he said. “We started reorganizing in September. We closed down in November and December so we could really get into it and make some progress.”
When the plaster was being redone, everything had to be moved and covered. Since everything needed a thorough cleaning, every display is being redone. The displays share the stories of famous Hollywood actor Fred MacMurray, international speed skating champion Maddy Horn, legendary entrepreneur and Vita Park operator Dr. George Swan, local circus history, Beaver Dam’s first factory-made car (a 1902 Rambler), Beaver Dam’s first bike (an English penny-farthing model), military history, prehistoric mastodon bones, Native American artifacts and countless prized mementos of the past.
A dramatic change has been moving the main desk to the front of the space, opening the center of the room for special events.
“With the desk moved we have room for about 50 or 60 chairs so we can have programs here rather than having to go somewhere else,” said Lutz.
Sampson said once it was determined moving the desk would open up space, they just kept going. It has been no easy task.
Support Local Journalism
“We had to tear out all 27 of the bookcase displays under the balcony,” Sampson said. “Every bit of wall space behind them had to be restored. We had to scrape the walls, patch the plaster, sand, and then prime and paint from floor to ceiling. It took a month just to do that.
“All of the pieces were cleaned, packed and stored, and then pared back to fit into the space. All of the shelves and surrounds had to be cleaned of 130 years of dirt and paint spatter. It took me three or four days just to paint the hard spots underneath the shelves.”
Many items have been moved to spots where they make sense, such as farm equipment to the second floor and “Made in Beaver Dam” items to the lower level. The largest case, near the new desk location, is reserved for special displays that will be changed periodically.
Even items held in storage are being cleaned, repacked and reorganized.
Interns bring their own expertise. One of them, Emma Eisner, has her master’s degree from the UW-Milwaukee museum science program. She is eager to get practical experience.
Haley Rumbo, from the nearby town of Burnett, is pursuing a degree in public history from UW-Eau Claire.
Text and photographs will be sharing the information behind the objects.
“It’s important that people understand what they’re looking at,” said Sampson. “That’s all part of the museum’s mission of sharing information.”
Costs are being covered by society funds. The city of Beaver Dam, which owns the building, is planning to remove and replace a leaking roof in the near future.
Sampson points out that there is a lot of work yet to do, but that dramatic progress is being made.
“Every day it gets more and more breathtaking,” said society treasurer and frequent volunteer Dean Tillema. “People will be very pleased when they see how much we have accomplished.”
The museum is closed through December. Reopening depends largely on COVID-19 infection rates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.