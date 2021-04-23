Beaver Dam museum strives to stay relevant: Society seeks items from recent past

In order to stay current and relevant, the board of the Dodge County Historical Society is seeking items to bring its collection into the 21st century.
Museum director Kurt Sampson said updates to displays and artifacts in the Dodge County Historical Society Museum at 105 Park Ave., makes it a good time to add to the collection.
“We’re making a plea to the people of this area to share their photos, documents and artifacts, especially from the past 50 years, so we can continue to tell the story of Beaver Dam the best we can,” Sampson said.
"History is made every day and it's our job to collect it for future generations," said museum board president Patrick Lutz.
Sampson said during COVID-19 closures over the past year he, several interns and many volunteers reorganized museum archives and refreshed most of the museum’s interior. During that process it became evident that the building’s collections were predominantly of the distant past.
“We have been gathering materials and photographs for exhibits and copying them to make the exhibits more informative and interesting,” said Sampson. “Afterwards we went through all the archival boxes and got everything back where it belongs. In that process it was painfully obvious that we have very little material from the late 1940s through modern times – especially photographs.”
He guesses that may have something to do with owners being alive and holding onto those memories. Still, he hopes that some of those things might eventually come to the museum.
“There has got to be a lot of stuff out there that I’m sure people would like to find a good home for,” he said.
Items being sought include histories of local families; photos of people, places and things; big and small events in the area and much more.
“Whatever it might be," said Sampson. "Photos of people relaxing in Swan Park, the Beaver Dam 175th anniversary parade, things like that. What we ask is that when people bring these things in that they provide some type of documentation, either written on the backs of the photos or something that can be inserted in the file indicating who is in each photo and what the occasion was.”
Photos and information may also be digitally scanned and returned.
Military uniforms are not being sought, as the museum has multiples of most. The museum is also overstocked with typewriters, many of which were received from the Monarch Range offices when they were closed. Large items are hard to place, although they will gladly be accepted if they are important enough to warrant being accepted.
Yearbooks from Beaver Dam High School from the 1960s through today are also prized, along with business documents and photos. Items and photos that document diversity in the community are also sought.
Donating is easy, although the museum reserves the right to be selective.
“People can call the museum and we can discuss what they’ve got,” said Sampson. “That way we can tell them up front what we can and cannot take. Would we like to take everything? Sure. But we just physically can’t do it.”
At a recent meeting board members agreed that they are eager to appeal to a wider audience, and believe that keeping up to date is one way to do it.
“We need to figure out how we can get people in this building and if it means that we’re soliciting them for history then that’s what we need to do,” Sampson said. “People a hundred years from now will want to see things from the 1980s. Our job here at the museum is to make sure that can happen.”