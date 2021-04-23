Beaver Dam museum strives to stay relevant: Society seeks items from recent past

He guesses that may have something to do with owners being alive and holding onto those memories. Still, he hopes that some of those things might eventually come to the museum.

“There has got to be a lot of stuff out there that I’m sure people would like to find a good home for,” he said.

Items being sought include histories of local families; photos of people, places and things; big and small events in the area and much more.

“Whatever it might be," said Sampson. "Photos of people relaxing in Swan Park, the Beaver Dam 175th anniversary parade, things like that. What we ask is that when people bring these things in that they provide some type of documentation, either written on the backs of the photos or something that can be inserted in the file indicating who is in each photo and what the occasion was.”

Photos and information may also be digitally scanned and returned.

Military uniforms are not being sought, as the museum has multiples of most. The museum is also overstocked with typewriters, many of which were received from the Monarch Range offices when they were closed. Large items are hard to place, although they will gladly be accepted if they are important enough to warrant being accepted.