Beaver Dam MUTED 2021 event is Saturday: Musicians support Dodge County homeless

For the fifth year Musicians United to End Displacement (MUTED) will be holding a music festival to raise funds to help homeless individuals to find food and shelter in Dodge County.
This year’s event is Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. at Swan City Park. All proceeds benefit New Beginnings Homeless Shelters of Dodge County.
Nancy Welch, a food and housing voucher writer for the Salvation Army and a member of the New Beginnings Board of Directors, was involved from the start.
“June Whitmore from Fox Lake and I started an effort to help people in 2012,” said Welch. “We were told by people who had done something similar that it would take three to four years. Well it did.”
She continued, “A group had just established a men’s shelter to go with our women’s shelter and the leader of our Praise band at Trinity Church United Methodist suggested we have a concert at the park. We had our first MUTED in 2016. It has progressed every year. I think the first year we made $800 and in 2019 we made about $8,000.”
This year’s event will feature Frogwater performing from 1 to 2:30 p.m., BA Blues from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Ivory Tower from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Bands perform for free or for basic expenses, doing their bit for a worthy cause.
“We’re so lucky to have them, and to be able to do so much good because of their generosity,” Welch said. “They really are quality musicians, which keeps people coming back year after year to hear them.”
The event will also feature food, kids activities including ring toss, sucker pull and a bouncy house, minnow races, a bags tournament (call Corey for more information at (920) 318-1247), a dunk tank, raffles, beer and vendors. People from the Beaver Dam police and fire departments will share information and allow kids to see what their vehicles look like as well. No carry-ins are allowed.
Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for a local food pantry.
“It’s a fun day for a great cause,” said Welch. “If we can make $8,000 to $10,000 that would be really good. It sounds like a lot but it doesn’t go very far. If people come out there’s lots to see and do, and they’ll be helping a lot of people who desperately need it.”
Homelessness is largely an invisible problem, according to Welch. Due to her connection with the Salvation Army, however, she has seen the need first-hand. She shares stories of people living in their cars at a local big box parking lot, and a woman who had been evicted from her apartment living under a local bridge.
“I’ve seen a lot of need and it just breaks your heart,” said Welch. “There are a lot of people who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in need of food and shelter. We’re lucky that there are a lot of generous people who allow us to help those people who in most cases are just like you or I.”