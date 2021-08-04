Beaver Dam MUTED 2021 event is Saturday: Musicians support Dodge County homeless

Beaver Dam Rotary Lights 2020 at Swan Park

For the fifth year Musicians United to End Displacement (MUTED) will be holding a music festival to raise funds to help homeless individuals to find food and shelter in Dodge County.

This year’s event is Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. at Swan City Park. All proceeds benefit New Beginnings Homeless Shelters of Dodge County.

Nancy Welch, a food and housing voucher writer for the Salvation Army and a member of the New Beginnings Board of Directors, was involved from the start.

“June Whitmore from Fox Lake and I started an effort to help people in 2012,” said Welch. “We were told by people who had done something similar that it would take three to four years. Well it did.”

She continued, “A group had just established a men’s shelter to go with our women’s shelter and the leader of our Praise band at Trinity Church United Methodist suggested we have a concert at the park. We had our first MUTED in 2016. It has progressed every year. I think the first year we made $800 and in 2019 we made about $8,000.”

This year’s event will feature Frogwater performing from 1 to 2:30 p.m., BA Blues from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Ivory Tower from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Bands perform for free or for basic expenses, doing their bit for a worthy cause.

