Beaver Dam new Kwik Trip opening date announced

The opening date for Beaver Dam's expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.
Kwik Trip director of public relations John McHugh said the planned opening date for the new store on Madison Street, across from the current location at 1200 Madison St., is Sept. 16. The construction will be finished Sept. 10, and there will be a ribbon cutting Sept. 23. Workers were out on the roof of the awning over the gas pumps on Thursday afternoon, and the store is now hiring.
McHugh said there are plans in progress to put a car wash there in the future. The new, expanded store will replace the current location directly across Madison Street. It will be open 24 hours.
The new store sits on the site of the former John's Bar, which was demolished as part of the project.
The city struck a deal with Kwik Trip in 2019 that involved Kwik Trip covering the costs of installing sewer and water lines to the new store to access city services after the land was annexed with the city charging other properties that might hook up to the system to recover half the cost. The city covered engineering services and oversight for the installation of the improvements.
The city annexed another piece of land at W9178 and W9156 County Road G into the city as part of the arrangement to keep the city borders contiguous. Properties annexed from the town into the city are made residential by default, and the Common Council approved making the property commercial again earlier this month because there is a shop there. The council is expected to see plans to split the parcel for a possible commercial site next month.
Kwik Trip has two other locations in Beaver Dam.
GALLERY: Beaver Dam can't overcome Menasha's run game
Alex Soto
AJ Korth.jpg
Alex Soto 2.jpg
Alex Soto 3.jpg
Alex Soto 4.jpg
Brock Linde.jpg
Camron Mendoza.jpg
Davontre Smith.jpg
Evan Sharkey.jpg
Gabe Klatt.jpg
Jaden Barstow.jpg
James Westover.jpg
Menasha.jpg
Michael Fox.jpg
National Anthem.jpg
Riley Rueckert
Riley Rueckert 3.jpg
Riley Rueckert
Safety celebration.jpg
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.