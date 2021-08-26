Beaver Dam new Kwik Trip opening date announced

The opening date for Beaver Dam's expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.

Kwik Trip director of public relations John McHugh said the planned opening date for the new store on Madison Street, across from the current location at 1200 Madison St., is Sept. 16. The construction will be finished Sept. 10, and there will be a ribbon cutting Sept. 23. Workers were out on the roof of the awning over the gas pumps on Thursday afternoon, and the store is now hiring.

McHugh said there are plans in progress to put a car wash there in the future. The new, expanded store will replace the current location directly across Madison Street. It will be open 24 hours.

The new store sits on the site of the former John's Bar, which was demolished as part of the project.

The city struck a deal with Kwik Trip in 2019 that involved Kwik Trip covering the costs of installing sewer and water lines to the new store to access city services after the land was annexed with the city charging other properties that might hook up to the system to recover half the cost. The city covered engineering services and oversight for the installation of the improvements.