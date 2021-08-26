 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam new Kwik Trip opening date announced
0 Comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam new Kwik Trip opening date announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The opening date for Beaver Dam's expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.

Kwik Trip Beaver Dam

The new Kwik Trip is expected to open in Beaver Dam Sept. 16. The project has been in the works for years.

Kwik Trip director of public relations John McHugh said the planned opening date for the new store on Madison Street, across from the current location at 1200 Madison St., is Sept. 16. The construction will be finished Sept. 10, and there will be a ribbon cutting Sept. 23. Workers were out on the roof of the awning over the gas pumps on Thursday afternoon, and the store is now hiring.

McHugh said there are plans in progress to put a car wash there in the future. The new, expanded store will replace the current location directly across Madison Street. It will be open 24 hours.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new store sits on the site of the former John's Bar, which was demolished as part of the project.

Big Band Jazz plays Aug. 17 as part of the Seippel Summer Concert Series in Beaver Dam.

The city struck a deal with Kwik Trip in 2019 that involved Kwik Trip covering the costs of installing sewer and water lines to the new store to access city services after the land was annexed with the city charging other properties that might hook up to the system to recover half the cost. The city covered engineering services and oversight for the installation of the improvements.

The city annexed another piece of land at W9178 and W9156 County Road G into the city as part of the arrangement to keep the city borders contiguous. Properties annexed from the town into the city are made residential by default, and the Common Council approved making the property commercial again earlier this month because there is a shop there. The council is expected to see plans to split the parcel for a possible commercial site next month.

Kwik Trip has two other locations in Beaver Dam.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zeman, Leonard H.
Obituaries

Zeman, Leonard H.

NORTH FREEDOM – Leonard H. Zeman, age 88, of North Freedom, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Riverwood Memory Care in Wisconsin Dells.

Gaastra, William "Bill"
Obituaries

Gaastra, William "Bill"

RANDOLPH—William Louis Gaastra went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News