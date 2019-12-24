Beaver Dam newborn spends 92 days in the hospital but makes it home for Christmas

A town of Beaver Dam family will have their entire family over on Christmas day to see their new arrival.
It has been a rough road for 3-month-old Maebyn Sackett who arrived home Dec. 6 after spending 92 days in the neonatal intensive care unit of St. Mary’s Hospital.
The daughter of Eric and Katie Sackett was born Sept. 2 at 27 weeks, the last week of the second trimester of pregnancy. In a typical pregnancy, the fetus’ nervous system is continuing to mature. It is also starting to gain fat, according to the Mayo Clinic Website.
Katie Sackett said she had just started her job as a fourth-grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School and was attending an open house Aug. 28 when she felt her water break.
“I only had two students come in and at noon I knew that something was wrong,” Katie Sackett said.
The couple had planned to deliver their daughter at Waupun Memorial Hospital. They went to the hospital, Eric Sackett said, but were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
“At St. Mary’s they told us that they’d like to keep me there until 34 weeks and then they would induce,” Katie Sackett said.
Maebyn had something else in mind though. On Labor Day, Maebyn was delivered.
“She came out a feisty one,” Katie Sackett said. “When she was born the doctor held her up, she picked up her head and stared right at us.”
Katie Sackett was released a few days later, but the couple had to go home to Beaver Dam and leave Maebyn in the neonatal intensive care unit in order to get stronger and meet some milestones.
“We spent an hour or a few hours there every day,” Eric Sackett said. “We’d try to get there for one feeding and hopefully two.”
Eric Sackett said the situation was nerve-racking with his daughter in an incubator attached to cords and IVs.
“There was nothing we could do, but everyday counted,” Eric Sackett said.
Multiple tests were done on little Maebyn while she was at St. Mary’s.
“They thought her skull wasn’t fully formed together and (there were) a lot of what ifs,” Katie Sackett said.
Katie Sackett went back to work as a teacher, so she could spend her parental leave time with Maebyn when she arrived home.
The couple and their families were able to watch Maebyn on the Angel Eye Web-Camera system, a 24-hour camera that led to Maebyn’s room. Katie Sackett said her students even were interested in seeing Maebyn on Angel Eye.
There were many people in the community who came to them with encouraging words and supported the family’s journey. Eric Sackett grew up in Beaver Dam, and Katie came here when she entered high school.
“The outreach from the community has been absolutely amazing,” Katie Sackett said.
Area churches the couple never attended provided gas cards for their journey, Eric Sackett said.
“We are a very faith-based family,” Katie Sackett said. “We know there were a lot of prayers going on and still going on for us.”
There were struggles along the way.
“They continued to tell us that there would be a lot of roller coasters,” Katie Sackett said. “The first real roller coaster was toward the end when she developed an oral aversion and was struggling to eat.”
Of course there was some powerful help at St. Mary’s as well.
“The nurses also talked to us and assured it would be alright,” Katie Sackett said. “All of that brought some ease.”
Katie Sackett called the nurses “angels” and said one of them in particular was Maebyn’s guardian angel.
“We did have a g-tube surgery set up, and the Monday before the surgery a nurse called and said she had something that might work that she wanted to try,” Katie Sackett said. “It had worked for another baby. She wanted to switch the formulas. From then on she started taking bottles.”
Eric Sackett said they were at home and watching the Angel Eye webcam at 2 a.m. one morning when they saw Maebyn drink three bottles in a row.
“Katie and I were doing jumping jacks,” Eric Sackett said.
Maebyn now is about 8 lbs.
Katie Sackett said, “We never thought we’d be put in this situation, but our prayers have been answered for us all the way through. To have Maebyn home by Christmas is truly a miracle.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.