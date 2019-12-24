Beaver Dam newborn spends 92 days in the hospital but makes it home for Christmas

“The outreach from the community has been absolutely amazing,” Katie Sackett said.

Area churches the couple never attended provided gas cards for their journey, Eric Sackett said.

“We are a very faith-based family,” Katie Sackett said. “We know there were a lot of prayers going on and still going on for us.”

There were struggles along the way.

“They continued to tell us that there would be a lot of roller coasters,” Katie Sackett said. “The first real roller coaster was toward the end when she developed an oral aversion and was struggling to eat.”

Of course there was some powerful help at St. Mary’s as well.

“The nurses also talked to us and assured it would be alright,” Katie Sackett said. “All of that brought some ease.”

Katie Sackett called the nurses “angels” and said one of them in particular was Maebyn’s guardian angel.

“We did have a g-tube surgery set up, and the Monday before the surgery a nurse called and said she had something that might work that she wanted to try,” Katie Sackett said. “It had worked for another baby. She wanted to switch the formulas. From then on she started taking bottles.”