A Beaver Dam nursing home is under new ownership.
Dycora Transitional Health and Living Center, 410 Roedl Court, Beaver Dam, on Tuesday began operating as Bedrock HCS at Beaver Dam.
The center was among eight Dycora facilities being managed by Golden Living affiliate Menominee River as it went through receivership from April 4 through Sept. 30. The others are located in Abbotsford, Fort Atkinson, Muscoda, Watertown, Greendale and two in Glendale.
Michael Polsky, an attorney with Beck, Chaet, Bamberger & Polsky, had been appointed by the Milwaukee County Circuit Court to act as the receiver for the nursing facilities.
Polsky said in a press release that having the facilities placed into receivership allowed them to maintain normal business operations until new owners could be identified to take over the business.
He selected the Golden Living affiliate for the assignment because the company previously owned all of the facilities before leasing them to Dycora in early 2017.
Bedrock Healthcare, LLC took over as the new operator of seven of the skilled nursing facilities Tuesday. A facility in Glendale is still under receivership.
In an email Tuesday, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Nichols said the company’s immediate goals are to stabilize staffing, identify new opportunities for care delivery systems for residents, enhance each facility to its maximum potential and to re-integrate into each community that it serves.
“We are dedicated to meeting the clinical, functional, psycho-social and emotional needs of the residents,” he wrote. “By challenging our caregivers to provide innovative health care services and pursuing more effective ways of treating the residents, we believe the residents — through personal initiative and encouragement by others — can attain the highest quality of life possible.”
Bedrock’s Chief Nursing Officer Cara Harris added that caregivers will be treated fairly and will be encouraged to learn and develop their individual skills.
“The residents and their families will receive quality service in a caring and compassionate atmosphere that recognizes each individual’s needs and rights,” she said.
