Beaver Dam obtains funding to cover water lateral replacements for property owners

Some homeowners in Beaver Dam will get help for the huge cost of a necessary repair job.
The city applied for and received funding through the state Department of Natural Resources that will cover the "private portion" of water lateral replacement costs for property owners. Owners are required to replace laterals if found to be necessary by the city. Beaver Dam received about $188,000 this year to cover costs homeowners would have at about $3,500 per reimbursement. The money comes in the form of a "loan" with the principal forgiven.
The focus for the 2021 funding will be property owners affected by the West Street reconstruction project and other residents on the city's list for possible replacement this year.
"The primary purpose of this funding is to replace the lead/iron laterals as part of the street projects, with the secondary purpose being homeowners throughout the community that have a desire to replace their lead or iron lateral," said Utilities Director Rob Minnema.
The city hopes to receive more funding in coming years. Any future inquiries to the city will be placed on the list for 2022 or 2023. The water utility can be reached at 920-887-4625. Insurance coverage is also available for homeowners who may need to replace laterals. Beaver Dam is one of many municipalities that push for older water lines to be replaced if they are made with materials like lead that cause pipe deterioration or can be harmful to human health.
West Street is being reconstructed from West Third Street to Oneida Street, including curb and gutter, pavement and underground infrastructure. A public hearing has been scheduled for June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave. Estimated special assessments and the nature of the project will be discussed.
