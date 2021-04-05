Beaver Dam officials further discuss how to diversify place names in city

Beaver Dam officials are continuing to study the possibility of changing the names of locations in the city to reflect diverse local history.

The Common Council's operations committee came to a consensus to make sure the city considers residents and businesses that could be impacted if a street were renamed, while having a particular eye toward locations where no one would be affected, such as a sidewalk or an alley. Officials also said streets that don't exist yet could be good candidates for such commemorative names when new housing projects come to Beaver Dam.

Last fall, area resident Jerrold Lunde proposed the idea of renaming spaces in Beaver Dam after women and people of color to better recognize certain figures in its history. He said he was inspired by last year's outpouring of activism for social justice.

Current proposals on the table include renaming the alley behind Front Street after abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who spoke in Beaver Dam in 1856; renaming the municipal building after Mary Spellman, the first woman mayor in the state; renaming the sidewalk behind the ice arena after speed skater Maddy Horn; and renaming streets after individuals like Chief Much-Kaw and Nancy Zieman.

