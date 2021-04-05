 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam officials further discuss how to diversify place names in city
Beaver Dam officials further discuss how to diversify place names in city

frederick douglass plaque

A marker commemorates the appearance of Frederick Douglass in downtown Beaver Dam. Officials are discussing renaming locations in the city after figures who reflect Beaver Dam's diverse history.

 CHRIS HIGGINS, Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam officials are continuing to study the possibility of changing the names of locations in the city to reflect diverse local history.

The Common Council's operations committee came to a consensus to make sure the city considers residents and businesses that could be impacted if a street were renamed, while having a particular eye toward locations where no one would be affected, such as a sidewalk or an alley. Officials also said streets that don't exist yet could be good candidates for such commemorative names when new housing projects come to Beaver Dam.

Last fall, area resident Jerrold Lunde proposed the idea of renaming spaces in Beaver Dam after women and people of color to better recognize certain figures in its history. He said he was inspired by last year's outpouring of activism for social justice.

Current proposals on the table include renaming the alley behind Front Street after abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who spoke in Beaver Dam in 1856; renaming the municipal building after Mary Spellman, the first woman mayor in the state; renaming the sidewalk behind the ice arena after speed skater Maddy Horn; and renaming streets after individuals like Chief Much-Kaw and Nancy Zieman.

Nothing has been decided and any ideas are preliminary. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said changing the name of a street could affect items like postal service and driver's licenses. Committee members expressed a preference for locations where that would not happen and wanted to make sure owners and residents were considered as part of the process if they were affected.

"I think you would want to have the consensus of the individual homeowners because of the complications that could occur," Schacht said. She also said city officials who deal with streets should be involved.

Council President Cris Olson said he has had good discussions with Lunde with the goal of building recognition for people in Beaver Dam's history who don't have enough of it. He pointed to, for example, that Frederick Douglass' appearance in Beaver Dam is a "real feather in the cap" for the city that is commemorated by a small plaque downtown.

Olson also suggested the idea of designated walkways at Swan City Park after certain individuals.

Recent renamings in the city include streets named after Ryan Cantafio and Jacob Gassen and a drive named after Kirk Straseskie. Marine Sgt. Kirk Straseskie, 23, Beaver Dam, died in Iraq on May 19, 2003; Marine Lance Cpl. Ryan Cantafio, 22, Beaver Dam, was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq on Nov. 25, 2004, and U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Gassen, 21, Beaver Dam, died in Afghanistan on Nov. 29, 2010.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

