Beaver Dam officials offer updates on upcoming road projects

Several road reconstruction projects are due to begin soon.
Mayor Becky Glewen and incoming engineering coordinator Todd Janssen offered updates this week on four long-awaited projects for 2020.
West Burnett Street will be reconstructed from Center Street to York Street. Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street will be reconstructed from Park Avenue to Webster Street. Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of June.
Meanwhile, two road projects are still out for bid with hope they will be completed this year. The two out for bid are the major South Spring Street reconstruction project, for which the city received a $1 million grant, and Prospect Avenue from Eilbes Avenue to North Crystal Lake Road. Glewen said the Prospect Avenue project is to help with safety on a street going over a big hill, including with bike lanes.
Spring Street is expected to be a full summer project with the goal of finishing by the end of the summer. The segment of the street past Judson Drive towards the highway will come later.
"We'll have some notifications informing you of start of construction and whatnot, but we'll do our best to stay in contact with the residents as we go, whether that's the contractor, the utilities or myself just so everybody feels good about what's going on, and if they have any questions, feel free to ask," Janssen said in announcing the updates.
The extension of sewer and water infrastructure up Madison Street is also expected to help pave the way for a new Kwik Trip location to replace the current one off County Highway G.
The city is also looking to some additional future projects, including helping resurface South Center Street by the Apple Valley subdivision, the redesign of the Gateway Drive and Corporate Drive intersection to add a left turn lane and the planned 2021 reconstruction of West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street.
