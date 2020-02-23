Beaver Dam officials offer updates on upcoming road projects

Several road reconstruction projects are due to begin soon.

Mayor Becky Glewen and incoming engineering coordinator Todd Janssen offered updates this week on four long-awaited projects for 2020.

West Burnett Street will be reconstructed from Center Street to York Street. Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street will be reconstructed from Park Avenue to Webster Street. Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of June.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, two road projects are still out for bid with hope they will be completed this year. The two out for bid are the major South Spring Street reconstruction project, for which the city received a $1 million grant, and Prospect Avenue from Eilbes Avenue to North Crystal Lake Road. Glewen said the Prospect Avenue project is to help with safety on a street going over a big hill, including with bike lanes.

Spring Street is expected to be a full summer project with the goal of finishing by the end of the summer. The segment of the street past Judson Drive towards the highway will come later.