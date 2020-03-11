Beaver Dam officials outline city hiring process

Anderson said he would like more information along the way and expressed that to the city attorney for the Bloom hire. During the meeting with Bloom, Anderson said the council members were able to ask him questions and learn about his background.

Anderson said going forward he would want to see more council members involved and have more finalists brought in for them to meet.

"I always feel like you get a little better read from people if you can meet them in person," Anderson said.

Kara Nelson, chair of the administrative committee, said there was more communication relayed down and the committee had the opportunity to ask more questions ahead of time during the "mini-interviews" with Bloom.

She said she didn't think there was a major need for more transparency, but that there were committee members who did and their concerns needed to be addressed.

"I feel better knowing that more of the committee members feel more comfortable," Nelson said.

Glewen said hiring a person is not a decision that is made in a vacuum and the way to change a poor hire is to hire the right person. She said the vision was to get the best person in there and the council was brought into the process more because of the concerns about Wiswell.