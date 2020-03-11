Beaver Dam officials outline city hiring process

Beaver Dam officials say they have made changes with the city's hiring process after a previous pick ended with a costly error.
In January and February, the city hired a new finance director/director of administration and a new facilities director/engineering coordinator to replace departing long-time employees. Finance Director John Somers retired from the city in 2019 and Facilities Director Ritchie Piltz has left for Watertown.
After Somers retired, the city hired Jeff Wiswell April 15, 2019, to replace him. Wiswell struggled in the job. City officials said he failed to submit paperwork to the state that would have allowed the city to qualify for funds under the the state's expenditure restraint program, causing the city to lose out on $330,000 that had to ultimately come out the city's reserves.
After Wiswell resigned Oct. 29, 2019, Common Council members had questions about how how hiring decisions were made. Meanwhile, the city needed a new finance director and has since hired Zak Bloom, a CPA who worked with Waupun Utilities.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht said the most recent process was more streamlined and took effort to better involve the council.
"What we decided to do is be transparent," Schacht said.
But city officials met in several meetings that were not posted as well as one posted, closed session meeting, where Bloom's resume and a recommended salary where discussed.
Schacht said the closed session meeting as well as the meetings that were not posted were done that way to maintain confidentiality as Bloom remained employed elsewhere.
During the unposted meetings, Schacht said some council members were able to meet Bloom before he was hired. She said the meetings did not make a quorum with a majority of the council or committees, meaning the city was not required to provide public notice for the meetings.
Glewen said the hiring process was done in conjunction with the city's labor attorney Steve Zach, who could not be reached Wednesday, and that he made sure everything was done properly.
The meetings occurred in small groups with council members and other officials. It is not clear which council members attended the meetings or how many of the council members attended in total.
Council member Ken Anderson attended one of the small meetings and said questions were mostly asked about Bloom's work history and other items like where he lived and what he liked to do in his free time.
Anderson said that with previous department hires, it seemed like there was a small group of people picking a candidate before bringing a recommendation to the council for the first time. The committees weren't involved in the process until the council vote.
With Wiswell, it wasn't clear at the time who decided to bring him forward to the council for a vote. Mayor Becky Glewen said those involved included her, the former finance director Somers, former council president Robert Ballweg and Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation executive vice president Trent Campbell.
Anderson said he would like more information along the way and expressed that to the city attorney for the Bloom hire. During the meeting with Bloom, Anderson said the council members were able to ask him questions and learn about his background.
Anderson said going forward he would want to see more council members involved and have more finalists brought in for them to meet.
"I always feel like you get a little better read from people if you can meet them in person," Anderson said.
Kara Nelson, chair of the administrative committee, said there was more communication relayed down and the committee had the opportunity to ask more questions ahead of time during the "mini-interviews" with Bloom.
She said she didn't think there was a major need for more transparency, but that there were committee members who did and their concerns needed to be addressed.
"I feel better knowing that more of the committee members feel more comfortable," Nelson said.
Glewen said hiring a person is not a decision that is made in a vacuum and the way to change a poor hire is to hire the right person. She said the vision was to get the best person in there and the council was brought into the process more because of the concerns about Wiswell.
The city has also recently hired Todd Janssen from MSA to direct engineering and facilities. Council members met in a posted closed session during a regular committee meeting to discuss his qualifications and possible salary.
Glewen said the two new hires are much more known to the city and the community, which other officials echoed. She said there were three finalists for the position, with the other two being from Beaver Dam. The city does have a written hiring policy to use along with input from other officials.
