Some Beaver Dam officials would like to set fire to the city's rules on fireworks.
The city's Police and Fire Commission agreed by consensus Tuesday to endorse looking into a new fireworks ordinance, one that would be stricter. In general, most fireworks are technically illegal to sell and use in Beaver Dam without a permit, but residents still widely get their hands on them in time for the Fourth of July. Communities can go further than the state law, like Milwaukee, where even sparklers are banned.
"The time to do it is now," said Commission Chairman Jeff Kohman.
Kohman said he would want to keep veterans who might experience psychological stress from the explosive sound of fireworks as well as animals, adding that the has to put his own dog on tranquilizers for a week every summer.
You have free articles remaining.
"These people aren't coming over to my house to clean the carpet," he said. "I'm sick of it."
Police Chief John Kreuziger said he would start working with City Attorney Maryann Schacht to look at ordinances other communities have on fireworks.
"We'll see if there is something better out there," he said.
Any ordinance change would have to be voted on by the Common Council. Kohman said it makes sense to address the issue now instead of closer to the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)