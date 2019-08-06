Teens in Beaver Dam could face consequences from law enforcement if caught packing a Juul at school if a new ordinance under consideration is passed.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht presented a draft ordinance to the Common Council's administrative committee Monday that would ban minors from possessing vaping products.
Those who use such products inhale a vapor, instead of smoke from burning tobacco in a cigarette. Police and school officials are most concerned about students having and using such devices on school grounds.
"You have to understand we're talking about children here," Police Chief John Kreuziger said. "We're not talking about adults."
The ordinance would ban minors from buying or possession a vaping device. It would also ban anyone, regardless of age, who is enrolled in secondary school from having a product while on school property. Those in violation of the ordinance could be subject to a fine or a forfeiture. Shops would be required to verify that a person buying a vaping device is 18 or older before selling.
Devised as an alternative to smoking cigarettes, vaping is relatively new and the possible long-term benefits or risks of using the electronic devices are unclear as research continues. Vaping devices, including the popular brand name Juul, turn a liquid into a vapor that can, but doesn't have to, contain the addictive substance nicotine.
Current state law and city code address minors possessing tobacco or nicotine, but the school and police cannot prove that a vaping device contains nicotine if a student is caught with one at school. Banning the device entirely would sidestep that issue. Students can face consequences in school already, but an ordinance would carry other consequences.
The committee only discussed the proposed ordinance, which was based on what other cities have put in place, and will take further action at a later date.
"Why do kids vape? I mean, does anybody know?" council member Kevin Burnett said. "For the high. The peer pressure. If everybody else is smoking, you'll want to get a little mini high from the nicotine. That's probably why. That's why people smoke cigarettes and then they get addicted to it.
"If we're going to ban something, we should at least know why they're doing it."
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, one out of every five Wisconsin high school students vapes. The department recently claimed that there have been 11 cases of teenagers and young adults hospitalized with severe lung disease linked to vaping, including at least one case in Dodge County.
"What I've gotten from this conversation so far is just that there are a lot of questions surrounding vaping and we don't know know what the effects and the end result be. I would suggest everyone be proactive on this. Why take the chance?" council member Mick Fischer said. "In my own background, I don't know anything about vaping, but I do know about smoking, because I smoked for 50-plus years and that's the one thing in my life I wish I hadn't done because there is absolutely no benefit to it."
One concern about the proposed ordinance is whether it goes too far. Council member Ken Anderson said going all the way for the devices themselves is akin to banning batteries.
"It's new to all of us, but if we have a challenge, I'd rather have this in place than have nothing in place," council member David Hansen said.
He said he liked the idea that it would get at the target issue of minors vaping, but was still concerned that banning the products themselves could be going too far.
"The kids grab it illegally from their parents. That's their fault," he said. "It's like grabbing a pack of cigarettes out of mom's purse. It happens and you can't get away from that."
He said it'll be good to have further discussion and offer suggestions about what to do.
