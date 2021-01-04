Beaver Dam OKs beekeeping in city

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved ordinance changes Monday night to allow beekeeping within the city. Trained beekeepers will be able to apply for a permit to keep honey bees or mason bees for an annual $50 fee. Permit holders will be able to install up to two hives in their residential backyards.

Applicants will need to provide detailed plan diagrams and proof of written consent of adjacent property owners. Setups are subject to inspection and violations are subject to fines.

The council passed the ordinance change to allow beekeeping 13-1, with council member Mick Fischer opposed.

Fischer expressed concerns about people who could experience a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting.

“It should be done in the country and not the city,” he said. “I just don’t think it would be a wise idea to put bees in the city and possibly have people get bitten. This could be a true emergency to people who are allergic to it.”

Council member Jaclyn Shelton, who voted to allow beekeeping, said that she herself is allergic to stings. She said she supported the change because of the importance of bees to food production and sustainability in an ongoing bee shortage. Shelton said addressing the issue requires beekeeping efforts in urban areas, not just the countryside.