Beaver Dam organizations create community garden on Lake Crest Drive

Beaver Dam organizations are working together to create a community garden for the neighborhood around Lake Crest Drive.
Playground Movement, Blue Zones Project Dodge County, Dodge County Extension FoodWise, and neighborhood volunteers are working together to create the garden on Lake Crest Drive that will have food options for the residents in the area that will be available through the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St.
Tekla Wlodarczyk-Nunez has connections to both with the Playground Movement and the local Blue Zones chapter. A build day was held on May 8 when 11 raised garden beds were constructed on Lake Crest Drive. The garden beds were planted Thursday.
Wlodarczyk-Nunez said the gardens are themed such as salsa garden, salad garden and pasta garden.
The project was made possible through the Growing Together WI Mini Grant and Rock River Women for Agriculture. Drexel Building Supply and K&B Trees, Lawn and Landscaping also assisted with the project.
The city of Beaver Dam approved building the gardens on a small city-owned parcel last March and provided a water source for the garden.
“We are doing square-foot gardening which is a way to lay out your garden to get your maximum yield,” Wlodarczyk-Nunez said.
The gardens will be maintained by youth and families connected to Playground Movement as well as residents of the UMOS, Lake Crest and Bay Shore Apartments. The produce will be made available at the Beaver Dam Food Pantry and the new food pantry housed within the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
“We are hoping the neighbors will come water and tend the garden,” Wlodarczyk-Nunez said. “The food will be distributed to people who live in this neighborhood.”
Wlodarczyk-Nunez said the first produce may be harvested in a couple of weeks with some of the products not being available until later in the summer.
“We tried to pick vegetables that would be useful and familiar to the group of people who live in this area,” Wlodarczyk-Nunez said.
A Playground Movement gathering will be held on June 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Blue Zone’s blender bike will be there making salsa and guacamole.
Others may come and care for the garden as well and can contact Laura Goral to help at playmove@gmail.com or 920-344-5769.
“I think this is phenomenal,” Goral said. “Lake Crest Drive has long needed a rebranding and we are bringing the neighbors a common good of growing food.”
One of the neighbors already took the initiative to plant their own garden in one of the beds, Goral said.
“They saw the space and felt welcome and worked to utilize the area,” Goral said.
That is the future of the garden becoming a true community garden, she said.