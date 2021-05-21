Beaver Dam organizations create community garden on Lake Crest Drive

The gardens will be maintained by youth and families connected to Playground Movement as well as residents of the UMOS, Lake Crest and Bay Shore Apartments. The produce will be made available at the Beaver Dam Food Pantry and the new food pantry housed within the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

“We are hoping the neighbors will come water and tend the garden,” Wlodarczyk-Nunez said. “The food will be distributed to people who live in this neighborhood.”

Wlodarczyk-Nunez said the first produce may be harvested in a couple of weeks with some of the products not being available until later in the summer.

“We tried to pick vegetables that would be useful and familiar to the group of people who live in this area,” Wlodarczyk-Nunez said.

A Playground Movement gathering will be held on June 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Blue Zone’s blender bike will be there making salsa and guacamole.

Others may come and care for the garden as well and can contact Laura Goral to help at playmove@gmail.com or 920-344-5769.

“I think this is phenomenal,” Goral said. “Lake Crest Drive has long needed a rebranding and we are bringing the neighbors a common good of growing food.”