Beaver Dam organizations join coalition to slow spread of COVID-19

A growing list of businesses and organizations in Beaver Dam have pledged to take action against the spread of COVID-19 as cases spike in the ongoing pandemic.

The city of Beaver Dam and the nonprofit Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated to encourage organizations to join the Beaver Dam COVID-19 Business Coalition.

The effort is an outgrowth of the Stop the Covid Spread! Coalition of various industry and healthcare groups in Wisconsin. Businesses and other organizations who join the Beaver Dam coalition pledge to have staff and patrons wear masks, encourage social distancing and hand washing, and avoid large social gatherings.

Organizations joining the coalition signal their commitment to keeping community members safe, businesses and schools open, hospitals in a better position, and government operations running. Over 65 businesses and other organizations have signed up as of Nov. 23.

Mayor Becky Glewen said she is concerned about the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases deaths in the area. She said it's important to keep businesses going, protect the health of children and keep them in school, and the hospital has put out a call for help. Glewen said there is hope about the coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, but it's important to take steps now before they are rolled out.