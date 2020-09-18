Beaver Dam pair accused of stealing hemp from Columbia County farm

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beaver Dam couple was arrested Thursday after attempting to steal industrial hemp plants from a Columbia County farm that police believe they mistook for marijuana.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a landowner in the town of Springvale called to report interupting two people taking hemp plants from a field where they were being legally grown. The landowner was able to obtain a license plate from the vehicle the suspects were driving.

The landowner reported there was a previous theft and about a dozen plants had been taken.

Beaver Dam Police Department assisted a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective in contacting the two suspects. Accoring to the release, the suspects admitted to stealing the hemp on two occasions, believing the plants were illegal marijuana plants. The suspects allowed investigators to recover approximately 10 pounds of stolen hemp valued at approximately $1,000.

Barbara Vant Hoff, 59, and Gregory Vant Hoff, 64, were taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Beaver Dam Police Department. They are currently at the Columbia County Jail awaiting a court appearance.