Beaver Dam, Pardeeville women dance to support organ donation

"It’s now my life's mission to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation," she said. "I will spend every day promoting what I see as Em's final wish."

Lyons was a 2014 graduate of Beaver Dam High School who chose organ donation when she received her driver’s license.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Wisconsin Online Donor Registry. The National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin is a partner organization of Donate Life Wisconsin, which helped bring the registry to residents state-wide. Registrants authorize the gift of organs, tissues and eyes for donation upon their death. Almost 60% of Wisconsin driver’s license and ID holders have chosen to donate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dicken is representing the Department of Motor Vehicles during the dancing competition. She is a transportation customer representative for the DMV in Madison and her role is to encourage people to sign up to be an organ donor and create awareness for organ donation. Dicken, along with the recipients of her sister’s heart and liver, have shared their stories together at several events.

“It’s been a blessing to meet them and see both sides of how organ donation works," she said. "It’s really helped me cope with my loss and opened me up. The feedback we get from the audience after speaking is wonderful and touching.”