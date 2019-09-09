Beaver Dam’s iconic heirloom pepper will have another moment in the spotlight Saturday.
The sixth annual Beaver Dam Pepper Festival will be at the Park Village Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free.
“This year, we’re going to have a bevy of things going on,” said event organizer Diana Ogle.
The pepper festival honors the namesake Beaver Dam pepper, including through, of course, all types of food: apple pepper pancakes, pepper brats, pepper pasta, pepper grilled cheese and more. Pepper beer from Ooga Brewing Company and pepper smoothies through the Blue Zones Project will be available.
Joe Hussli first brought the seeds to the United States from Hungary in 1912 and Anna Csiacsek followed a few years later for her own family. The seeds have passed through families and generations, with the vegetable taking on a national profile.
“We do it because we love to celebrate the heirloom of this pepper, the heritage of the folks of the people that immigrated from Hungary to Beaver Dam, and it’s actually turned into this big family reunion,” Ogle said, noting that people come to the event from across the Midwest and beyond.
The festival will feature more entertainment including local guitarist Jeremiah Purdy, the Mr. Steve kids’ show, the Hillbilly Science show, the Eccentrics Duo and the Swingin’ Beavers square dancing.
“You can’t have a party without the Swingin’ Beavers being there,” Ogle said.
Attendees will be able to test their own skills through a chili cookoff (with a $5 entry fee) and a free pie-eating contest. This year, this will be a pepper growing contest, with a prize of $100 for the longest Beaver Dam pepper.
Proceeds from the festival this year will benefit the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena. Attendees will be able to snag a voucher for a free open skate at the arena that day.
Numerous vendors will be on hand to offer their products. More information is available at beaverdampepperfestival.com.
