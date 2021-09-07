Beaver Dam Pepper Festival returns Saturday

Beaver Dam’s annual pepper party returns to the Park Village Shopping Center on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the eighth year, the Beaver Dam Pepper will be celebrated with its own festival, complete with family-friendly entertainment, contests and lots of tasty food with bits of pepper in it to enjoy.

“This is all about honoring the heritage of this crazy Hungarian pepper that, for whatever reason, landed in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin,” said event organizer Diana Ogle.

The plant’s treasured seeds were brought to Beaver Dam in 1912 by Hungarian immigrant Joe Hussli. Anna Csiacsek brought the same seeds to the area years later and other families may have brought them, as well, although the Husslis are credited by Seed Savers Exchange with saving the authentic heirloom variety.

Seed Savers Exchange defines an heirloom as one that the seed is from a known tradition of being grown, saved and shared for at least 20 years.

Highlights of the festival include an apple-pepper pie eating contest (adult and kid divisions) and a longest pepper contest. Ogle said the contest has a $5 entry fee and whoever brings the longest Beaver Dam Pepper, as measured from top to bottom, wins $50.