Beaver Dam Pepper Festival returns Saturday

Beaver Dam’s annual pepper party returns to the Park Village Shopping Center on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the eighth year, the Beaver Dam Pepper will be celebrated with its own festival, complete with family-friendly entertainment, contests and lots of tasty food with bits of pepper in it to enjoy.
“This is all about honoring the heritage of this crazy Hungarian pepper that, for whatever reason, landed in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin,” said event organizer Diana Ogle.
The plant’s treasured seeds were brought to Beaver Dam in 1912 by Hungarian immigrant Joe Hussli. Anna Csiacsek brought the same seeds to the area years later and other families may have brought them, as well, although the Husslis are credited by Seed Savers Exchange with saving the authentic heirloom variety.
Seed Savers Exchange defines an heirloom as one that the seed is from a known tradition of being grown, saved and shared for at least 20 years.
Highlights of the festival include an apple-pepper pie eating contest (adult and kid divisions) and a longest pepper contest. Ogle said the contest has a $5 entry fee and whoever brings the longest Beaver Dam Pepper, as measured from top to bottom, wins $50.
New this year, Spiderman along with Disney characters Elsa and Anna will visit with families from 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Mr. Steve will again provide entertainment for children from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Local musicians and the Swingin’ Beavers square dancers will also perform throughout the day.
Ogle said since festival-goers will have the opportunity to honor local police, firefighters and first responders at the event.
“The festival is on 9/11 and it’s the 20th anniversary of when the Twin Towers went down, so we are going to thank our hometown heroes from 2 to 4 p.m.,” she said.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Beaver Dam Fire Chief Mike Wesle and Police Chief John Kreuziger will speak to the crowd. Children and adults will be able to check out a fire truck that will be on display and talk with emergency personnel.
More than 20 vendors will be selling wares and crafts and various businesses and services will also be sharing information at the festival.
Food includes Beaver Dam Pepper brats from Hoff’s Quality Meats of Brownsville, apple-pepper pancakes and pies, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches (with CRAVE Brothers mozzarella cheese) and other offerings.
In addition to soda, water and beer, patrons may choose a beer specially brewed for the event by local Ooga Brewery.
Many of the proceeds this year will benefit SAGES school of Fox Lake.
“We’re going to have it all. You don’t want to miss this,” said Ogle.
