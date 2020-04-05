Beaver Dam ping pong club rallies on

Dan Dykstra said he started with the league in 1988 when he was neighbors with Quincy, Borden and Lars Petersson. Dykstra has since moved to Waupun, and the group travels there to play, as well.

“Lars invited me as his guest. It was really an honor to get to play with this group because back then, there were only 12 guys in the league and it was a really tight group,” he said. “The group is still very competitive, but even more so back then. Each Monday night we look forward to some good food, some cold brews and some competitive ping pong. ”

Thirty-year member Dave Stecker said he joined the group when one of its members died. “You had to have a place to play to be part of it then. That’s changed and now the games start at 7 p.m. and usually are done by 10 or 11 p.m. so we all make it to work the next day,” he said smiling. “It’s a real mix of people and we’ve had just about every profession represented.”

A lot of laughter and countless stories have been shared through the decades.

Legendary forceful shots included one that knocked a cabinet off a wall and another that dented a beverage can sitting on the counter.