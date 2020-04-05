Beaver Dam ping pong club rallies on

As the coronavirus spread globally, it has caused a major impact on the sports world this past month.
The National Basketball Association season was suspended and the NCAA canceled all remaining games, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments. Major League Baseball put its season on hold and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for 2021.
And right here in Beaver Dam, a local ping pong group put down the paddles.
That may not be a big deal to some, but this is no run-of-the-mill group, they've got some history behind them.
It started ages ago, around the time that the National Football League held its first Pro Bowl game and when golfer Ben Hogan won both the U.S. Open and the Masters Tournament. The year was 1951.
“We’re finishing out our 69th season of Monday night ping pong. The season is always set from the first Monday in January through the last Monday in March,” said Tom Kalinosky, who the group referred to as the master scheduler.
Specifics on the group's origins have gotten a bit fuzzy as members have come and gone, but fellowship has remained steadfast.
As the story goes, four businessmen started the club in the years following World War II. Harold Reif, Frank Evans, Mynie Bartell and Bruce Merrill formed a competitive backyard croquet club and when the weather cooled off they looked to another form of recreation.
The inaugural ping pong season consisted of 10 consecutive Mondays, with games beginning at 8 p.m. and continuing into the wee hours of the morning. Eventually, the group expanded its roster to include 12 men and two more weeks were added to the season. The change partly came about as all Americans were being urged by President John F. Kennedy to increase their level of physical fitness. And besides, the more competitors the greater the bragging rights.
Longtime member Fred Berger, who now winters in a warmer climate, said he was invited to join the group in 1970 after one person retired. He said everyone hosted one night of the 12 sessions, providing refreshments and a warm dish.
“Each member had their own menu so to speak, but the most famous meal, was usually served by Ralph Borden, owner of the local Sentry Food Store. He was a very good cook and served the best brats with all the trimmings,” he said.
Active member Ken Quincey, who joined in the mid-1970s, said the group has been filled with great guys and great memories.
“I like the camaraderie of the group and the fact that its current and former members all enjoy getting together and playing ping pong. Some members have passed on and some have moved on. Names that come to mind include Vince Crane, Ralph Borden, Jim Yanikowski, Bob Brunelle, Douglas James Roedl and Doug Marquardt to name a few," he said.
Dan Dykstra said he started with the league in 1988 when he was neighbors with Quincy, Borden and Lars Petersson. Dykstra has since moved to Waupun, and the group travels there to play, as well.
“Lars invited me as his guest. It was really an honor to get to play with this group because back then, there were only 12 guys in the league and it was a really tight group,” he said. “The group is still very competitive, but even more so back then. Each Monday night we look forward to some good food, some cold brews and some competitive ping pong. ”
Thirty-year member Dave Stecker said he joined the group when one of its members died. “You had to have a place to play to be part of it then. That’s changed and now the games start at 7 p.m. and usually are done by 10 or 11 p.m. so we all make it to work the next day,” he said smiling. “It’s a real mix of people and we’ve had just about every profession represented.”
A lot of laughter and countless stories have been shared through the decades.
Legendary forceful shots included one that knocked a cabinet off a wall and another that dented a beverage can sitting on the counter.
There have been no serious injuries, although a few bumps and bruises have occurred as players run into walls or hit the corner of the ping pong table.
The roster has grown in recent years to include 27 people, with players choosing dates that fit their schedules. At one time this season 17 men came to compete.
It's a social gathering played by athletes of different skill levels. Current members range in age from 24 to 78, including two father/son sets. Petersson and Randy Rautenberg, two of the more seasoned regulars, are still considered among the best.
Tom Stofflet, who’s played for about 10 years, said the players use three star competition table tennis balls.
“And we all bring our own paddles, but some like to spend more on their paddles than others,” he joked.
The group plays doubles to a score of 21. After winning two games, the team sits out. Players switch teams throughout the night and often end up pairing with all those present.
There are no stats kept and in general, no rules.
Midway through the night the players call out for a halftime break, gather together and sing the German song “Ein Prosit.” The English translation of the lyrics is “A toast, a toast to cheer and good times. A toast, a toast to cheer and good times. One, two, three, drink up!”
During matches, those on the sidelines root on the players while listening to tunes, satisfying their appetite and discussing hot topics.
And although this season ended amid uncertain times, this ping pong group is certain they’ll be back to serve, spin and smash in it's 70th anniversary season.
