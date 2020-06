Beaver Dam plans outdoor graduation ceremony June 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beaver Dam High School graduation will be held at 2 p.m., June 28 outdoors at HH Derleth Field.

It is the first time in about 30 years that the school is holding a graduation on the Beaver Dam High School football field.

All seniors who have met graduation requirements are invited to attend. The class consists of 258 students who completed the school year last week and who were original scheduled to graduate last Sunday.

The high school administration sent a letter to all senior students and their families today thanking them for their feedback and patience as they worked to find a safe way to hold a ceremony for the class of 2020.

In making the announcement, the school district cautioned that should circumstances change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans could change as well.

The letter sent to families read in part: "Thank you for taking the time to elect a preferred option for us to pursue for planning the class of 2020 graduation ceremony... The majority have expressed interest in a traditional style ceremony that can facilitate all graduates at one time."