Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission approves service changes

The Beaver Dam police and fire commission approved some tweaks to fire department services on Tuesday.

An ad hoc committee studied the issue of inter-facility transports, where city responders transport patients between medical facilities, and paramedic intercepts, where Beaver Dam staff catch patients in outside communities to provide care during emergency situations. The two programs came up during the debate over a proposed referendum to levy taxes for new fire department personnel when the city provides services to outside agencies and organizations.

The commission accepted a recommendation from the ad hoc committee to stay with the status quo when it comes to inter-facility transports, which generates revenue. Beaver Dam staff will run non-emergency trips when part-time or off-duty staff is available, as was policy.

The commission accepted a recommendation to change the paramedic intercept program from a fee of $300 billed to the patient to a guaranteed flat fee of $350 billed to the agency, while pursuing agreements with other agencies for them to bill at an "advanced life support" rate to offset their own costs, which is expected to cut down on unpaid bills to Beaver Dam. Mannel said Wednesday a review found the department was losing a little bit of money on the intercepts.