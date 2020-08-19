Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission approves service changes

The Beaver Dam police and fire commission approved some tweaks to fire department services on Tuesday.
An ad hoc committee studied the issue of inter-facility transports, where city responders transport patients between medical facilities, and paramedic intercepts, where Beaver Dam staff catch patients in outside communities to provide care during emergency situations. The two programs came up during the debate over a proposed referendum to levy taxes for new fire department personnel when the city provides services to outside agencies and organizations.
The commission accepted a recommendation from the ad hoc committee to stay with the status quo when it comes to inter-facility transports, which generates revenue. Beaver Dam staff will run non-emergency trips when part-time or off-duty staff is available, as was policy.
The commission accepted a recommendation to change the paramedic intercept program from a fee of $300 billed to the patient to a guaranteed flat fee of $350 billed to the agency, while pursuing agreements with other agencies for them to bill at an "advanced life support" rate to offset their own costs, which is expected to cut down on unpaid bills to Beaver Dam. Mannel said Wednesday a review found the department was losing a little bit of money on the intercepts.
"It’s a no-lose situation for the city and our neighbors can still have the benefits of a paramedic-level service when they need it," he said. Other communities will also receive information about when best to call for a paramedic intercepts.
The Beaver Dam Common Council approved wording of the referendum question about hiring six new firefighter/paramedic positions within the city's fire department Monday. The referendum is expected to be on the November ballot alongside the presidential election. Fire department officials are asking for new staff and resources to address strain as Beaver Dam continues expanding. A study found a need for new staff and a substation on the city's north side. The referendum will only address new staff.
The estimated tax impact is 44 cents per $100,000 of assessed property value for those paying property taxes, or $66 on a $150,000 house.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
