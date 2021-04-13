Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 1-8, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 8:57 p.m. April 1, a caller reported seeing two younger children looking through cars. Police made contact with subjects, who admitted to urinating on a vehicle's tire in a parking lot. They were cited were disorderly conduct and released. Their parents were advised.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:19 p.m. April 2, a caller reported a verbal argument over repairs at a location in the 100 block of Park Avenue.
Suspicious behavior — At 7:25 p.m. April 2, a caller reported a man and two women were walking and looking into vehicles around West Third Street and West Street. Police did not locate them.
Noise complaint — At 1:52 a.m. April 3, a caller reported hearing a man and a woman yelling in the 100 block of West Burnett Street. Police made contact and found they both had been drinking. They were separated for the night.
Unwanted person — At 2:15 a.m. April 3, a caller reported wanting a person removed from a location in the 100 block of North Spring Street. The parties agreed to have a man in question stay for the evening. Both parties later called back and said they each were hit. The man left for the night.
Neighbor dispute — At 12:20 p.m. April 3, a caller reported someone else's dog came at her while on an extended leash that was too long in the 100 block of Grove Street. The caller said she swung a baseball bat at the dog without hitting it. The owner then came at the caller and began yelling at her. The caller hit a fence with the bat. Video showed a verbal altercation. They were advised there could be citations or arrests. Police recommended mediation.
Neighbor dispute — At 1:39 p.m. April 3, a caller reported a subject threatened to harm his dog. A second caller reported that the subject was yelling and running around a parking lot in the 1800 block of North Center Street. Police heard conflicting stories and advised everyone to stay away from each other.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:02 p.m. April 3, police received several reports of a woman yelling at a child and swearing at others in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Industrial Drive. A woman was issued a citation.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:48 p.m. April 3, police received a report of a woman and man yelling in the 800 block of Park Avenue. They were leaving and were warned for disorderly conduct.
Suspicious behavior — At 9:11 p.m. April 3, police received a report of three men pulling handguns on a caller and leaving in a black truck in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:18 p.m. April 3, a caller reported a neighbor came into his apartment in the 300 block of Haskell Street, hit him and broke his things. Police did not locate the neighbor upon arrival. Two men were later arrested and taken to jail on probation holds.
Fight — At 2:06 a.m. April 4, a caller reported a verbal altercation in the 200 block of Front Street. The parties were sent home.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:38 a.m. April 4, a caller reported a verbal argument in the 800 block of North Spring Street. The parties were separated.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:14 a.m. April 4, a caller reported a possible domestic disturbance over yelling and screaming in the 200 block of North Center Street. Police made contact and were advised there was an argument over a family member staying at the residence.
Domestic disturbance — At 3:31 p.m. April 4, a caller reported a man broke a door and scratched a woman on Lakecrest Drive. Police found the door was previously broken.
Vandalism — At 4:15 p.m. April 4, a caller reported three vehicles with slashed tires in the 100 block of Bill McCollum Way. There were no witnesses.
Harassment — At 1:21 p.m. April 5, a caller reported a woman was outside yelling and screaming in the 400 block of Stone Street. Officers made contact.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:26 p.m. April 5, a caller reported a male was walking and began yelling at swearing and her and her son in the 300 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with a juvenile who advised it was not him. Police did not locate anyone else in the area.
Family trouble — At 9:31 p.m. April 5, a caller reported yelling and screaming coming from a unit in the 200 block of North Center Street. The subjects said there was argument but that everything was okay.
Domestic disturbance — At 5:54 p.m. April 6, police responded to a family trouble complaint in the 200 block of East Third Street. One man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:18 a.m. April 7, a caller reported someone was going through vehicles in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police made contact with someone wearing similar clothes who had a cell phone he said he found. The phone was put into evidence.
Theft — At 8:38 a.m. April 7, a caller reported theft of a bike in the 500 block of Madison Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:50 a.m. April 7, a caller reported her vehicle was almost broken into overnight and there was blood on a back door.
Fight — At 8:33 p.m. April 7, police received a report of a fight in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Theft — At 2:02 p.m. April 8, a caller reported a TV was delivered to a front porch and then stolen sometime after Feb. 11 in the 700 block of South Spring Street.
Battery — At 7:13 p.m. April 8, someone came to the police station and reported two women attacked her and beat her up. Police took a report.
