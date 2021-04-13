Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 1-8, 2021

Neighbor dispute — At 12:20 p.m. April 3, a caller reported someone else's dog came at her while on an extended leash that was too long in the 100 block of Grove Street. The caller said she swung a baseball bat at the dog without hitting it. The owner then came at the caller and began yelling at her. The caller hit a fence with the bat. Video showed a verbal altercation. They were advised there could be citations or arrests. Police recommended mediation.

Neighbor dispute — At 1:39 p.m. April 3, a caller reported a subject threatened to harm his dog. A second caller reported that the subject was yelling and running around a parking lot in the 1800 block of North Center Street. Police heard conflicting stories and advised everyone to stay away from each other.

Disorderly conduct — At 2:02 p.m. April 3, police received several reports of a woman yelling at a child and swearing at others in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Industrial Drive. A woman was issued a citation.

Disorderly conduct — At 3:48 p.m. April 3, police received a report of a woman and man yelling in the 800 block of Park Avenue. They were leaving and were warned for disorderly conduct.