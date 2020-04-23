Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 10-22 2020

Road rage — At 3:43 p.m. April 10, a caller reported a road rage incident by the four-way stop sign near Fleet Farm. The other driver was questioned. The caller was to be cited for disorderly conduct.
Noise complaint — At 6:40 p.m. April 10, police responded to a report of loud noise coming from a car in a lot on Madison Street. Police found no one around there. While responding, police made contact with a group cooking out and counseled them on social distancing.
Domestic incident — At 10:57 p.m. April 10, a woman called 911 crying and then hung up. Police made contact with her and her husband on East Third Street and found there was a verbal altercation and they worked through health issues.
Domestic incident — At 2:38 a.m. April 11, police responded to a report of a man and woman arguing outside on North Center Street. They were advised to stop causing a disturbance.
Fight — At 1:18 p.m. April 11, police responded to a report of people fighting in an aisle at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. They dispersed upon arrival and a victim said it was all verbal.
Gathering — At 6:02 p.m. April 12, police responded to a report of five households gathered for Easter on North University Avenue. Police found only two cars on the street and nothing unusual at the location.
Gathering — At 6:11 p.m. April 12, police received a report of a woman who had been beaten in the 1800 block of North Center Street. The victim was not cooperative about the suspect. Police took a report.
Fight — At 12:01 a.m. April 13, a caller reported two men possibly fighting at a location in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. Police found they were arguing about missing money and they were warned for noise.
Delivery — At 4:11 p.m. April 13, police received a report of a man who made a $120 order from Cousin's Subs, 820 Park Ave., but when a delivery person attempted to complete the order, no one answered the door. Police were unable to reach the person who made the order.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:09 p.m. April 13, a caller reported there was a loud banging noise coming from a basement on Judson Drive. A man was found doing karate and breaking wood. He cleaned up and stopped for the night.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:42 p.m. April 14, a caller reported a drunk person was yelling racial slurs in the 300 block of East South Street. A man was arrested for obstruction and for probation hold.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:25 p.m. April 15, a caller reported something threw something at her house in the 200 block of Liberty Street. Police made contact with the suspect.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:19 p.m. April 15, employees at Kwik Trip, 1504 N. Center St., reported three people were fighting over social distancing. Police made contact with two people who said they asked another person to stay six feet away while the ATM was in use. The man got mad and left.
Noise complaint — At 9 p.m. April 15, someone reported neighbors were fighting loudly on Woodland Drive. Police made contact and found everything was OK. A baby touched a hot stove while sitting on the counter and there was excitement afterwards, police found.
Underage drinking — At 10:08 p.m. April 15, police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Gould Street and cited several juveniles for underage drinking. They were released to responsible parties.
Drugs — At 12:33 a.m. April 17, a man called police saying that someone scammed the mother of his children out of money during a drug deal and wished the have officers get the money back for the sake of the children. The man was advised it was a civil issue and to have the woman come file a report if she wished.
Battery — At 3:49 a.m. April 17, a caller reported being choked in the 700 block of Grove Street. A man was arrested for obstruction, battery and probation hold. A woman was arrested on a county warrant. They were both transported to jail.
Vandalism — At 3:04 p.m. April 17, a caller reported younger teenagers playing baseball in the parking lot of Dunham's Sports, 1645 N. Spring St., with a ball hitting a car on occasion. Police did not locate them.
Battery — At 11:40 p.m. April 17, a caller reported two thrown punches and a broken window in the 600 block of Grove Street. One subject was warned for obstruction. Another was cited for criminal damage to property and battery.
Theft — At 12:09 a.m. April 18, a caller reported someone stole their garbage can on Lakecrest Drive.
Gathering — At 12:19 a.m. April 18, a caller reported multiple people having a bonfire in the 100 block of Fischer Avenue in violation of safety orders. Police checked the area and found a few people there.
Vandalism — At 7:28 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a keyed vehicle at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane.
Vandalism — At 10:54 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a house egged overnight in the 100 block of Gould Street.
Vandalism — At 12:41 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a house egged overnight in the 100 block of East Davis Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 6:36 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported several people outside of cars standing around a trunk at Kohl's, 1734 N. Spring St. Police did not locate anything.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:48 a.m. Monday, a caller reported that while serving a customer food at McDonald's, 840 Park Ave., two people ran up and grabbed the food from them, causing their arm to strike a window, leaving a bruise. Police made contact with the two subjects and the complainant did not want to press charges.
Intoxicated person — At 2:23 a.m. Monday, a caller reported an intoxicated person knocking on doors in the 900 block of North Spring Street. She was not located.
Neighbor dispute — At 6:46 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a neighbor was spitting in shared pathways and in front of her mailbox on purpose. The landlord was notified.
Unwanted person — At 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported she wanted a subject removed from a residence on Monroe Street. There was a disagreement about a vehicle purchase and they separated for the night.
Theft — At 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a gun and ammunition were stolen out of his truck overnight in the 200 block of Rosendale Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, a caller children were throwing rocks at his house, were making noise and may have killed a cat on Mohawk Drive.
