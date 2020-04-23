Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 10-22 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 2:25 p.m. April 15, a caller reported something threw something at her house in the 200 block of Liberty Street. Police made contact with the suspect.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:19 p.m. April 15, employees at Kwik Trip, 1504 N. Center St., reported three people were fighting over social distancing. Police made contact with two people who said they asked another person to stay six feet away while the ATM was in use. The man got mad and left.

Noise complaint — At 9 p.m. April 15, someone reported neighbors were fighting loudly on Woodland Drive. Police made contact and found everything was OK. A baby touched a hot stove while sitting on the counter and there was excitement afterwards, police found.

Underage drinking — At 10:08 p.m. April 15, police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Gould Street and cited several juveniles for underage drinking. They were released to responsible parties.