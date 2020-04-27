Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 23-26, 2020

Vehicle break-in — At 3:44 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a car was broken into overnight in the 100 block of Rosendale Street. The car was locked and there was damage to the lock.
Playground use — At 4:01 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported children using playground equipment at Swan City Park. The children moved along.
Vehicle break-in — At 5:31 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone entered unlocked vehicles overnight in the 500 block of Madison Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:50 a.m. Friday, a complainant at Pizza Hut, 115 Industrial Drive, reported receiving an anonymous call from someone asking how many people were working in the store. The complainant then heard someone trying to get in the back door. Officers checked the area and did not locate any vehicles or people.
Animal injury — At 2:50 p.m. Friday, someone came to the police station to report an injured duck and 10 ducklings in a road. The Department of Natural Resources was to take care of the issue.
Noise complaint — At 9:05 p.m. Friday, police received a report of loud music in the 200 block of East Mill Street. An officer made contact and the subjects agreed to turn down the music and turn it off at 11 p.m. An officer found the gathering had fewer than 10 people.
Fireworks — At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. Officers saw fireworks going off. Police checked the area and could not find the source.
Noise complaint — At 11:02 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of an engine revving in a shop by Bill McCollum Way and Wayland Street. An officer on the scene found no noise but did see a small group sitting by a campfire.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:54 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a verbal argument with their boyfriend in the 100 block of Chatham Street. Police found nothing physical happened. The parties were separated for teh night. The caller reported the boyfriend threw a rock of a vehicle and damaged it. The boyfriend reported the caller damaged his tablet. They were both cited for criminal damage to property.
Vandalism — At 10:48 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a vehicle egged overnight in the 200 block of Cherokee Road.
Animal rescue — At 12:04 p.m. Sunday, ducks in a sewer drain were rescued on Homestead Road.
Vehicle theft — At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report on South Lincoln Avenue that a man stole his mother's vehicle as she was about to drive to the police department to turn him in on warrants. He jumped out of the vehicle wand fled into the woods. He was arrested on warrants and taken to jail.
Gathering — At 9:36 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a group of children playing basketball in violation of health orders at Apple Valley Park. An officer found they appeared to be six feet apart and everything was OK.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:54 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported someone entered his vehicle in the 400 block of Stark Street. Officers checked the area and did not locate anything.
Family trouble — At 12:57 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a subject had dragged her out of a residence in the 400 block of West Mackie Street and locked her out. Police made contact with both parties and determined the caller made the story up. The subject left for the night.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.