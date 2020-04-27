Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 23-26, 2020

Fireworks — At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. Officers saw fireworks going off. Police checked the area and could not find the source.

Noise complaint — At 11:02 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of an engine revving in a shop by Bill McCollum Way and Wayland Street. An officer on the scene found no noise but did see a small group sitting by a campfire.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:54 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a verbal argument with their boyfriend in the 100 block of Chatham Street. Police found nothing physical happened. The parties were separated for teh night. The caller reported the boyfriend threw a rock of a vehicle and damaged it. The boyfriend reported the caller damaged his tablet. They were both cited for criminal damage to property.

Vandalism — At 10:48 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a vehicle egged overnight in the 200 block of Cherokee Road.

Animal rescue — At 12:04 p.m. Sunday, ducks in a sewer drain were rescued on Homestead Road.