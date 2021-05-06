Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 30-May 5, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 3:32 p.m. April 30, a caller reported a customer punched a display grill and left a dent at a business on Frances Lane.

Battery — At 1:40 p.m. May 3, police responded to a report of battery on Fourth Street.

Theft — At 10:30 a.m. May 4, police received a report of a wall clock stolen on Madison Street. Police made contact with a subject who denied taking the clock.

Disorderly conduct — At 3:56 p.m. May 4, police responded to a report of two people fighting in a room on Seippel Boulevard. They said there was no altercation.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:40 p.m. May 4, a caller reported her roommate got upset and threw a barbecue bottle at her. The caller said they had been arguing over use of ranch sauce for four days. They were counseled on effective ways to handle confrontations.

