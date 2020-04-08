Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 6 and 7, 2020

Burglary — At 8:13 a.m. Monday, police received a report that a door had been kicked in at a shop in the 300 block of North Center Street. Police filed a complaint for burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.
Lost purse — At 10:14 a.m. Monday, someone reported she left her purse on top of her vehicle when she drove off in the 500 block of North Spring Street. The purse is tan with beads and had a bohemian-style wallet inside.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:59 p.m. Monday, someone reported bananas were being left in her yard on Liberty Street. A neighbor reported seeing a blue truck near the house at night. Suspects were unknown and a request was made for extra patrol.
Suspicious behavior — At 8:53 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a man trying to get into an apartment on South University Avenue. Police made contact and provided him with a ride to his son's house.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a vehicle with flashers on and an alarm sounding while someone was in the back seat. The person inside was cited for curfew violation and released to a parent.
Gathering complaint — At 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of 6-7 teenagers gathering at Smythe Court Park. An officer checked the area and found nothing.
Theft — At 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a stolen Schwinn Stingray chopper-style bike, chrome with red flames, stolen from a residence in the 800 block of South Spring Street overnight.
Gathering complaint — At 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of people playing baseball and basketball at the athletic fields. They were reminded of the stay-at-home order and moved along.
Noise complaint — At 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of several people revving engines at a shop on Bill McCollum Way and Wayland Street. They were reminded of the stay-at-home order and moved along.
