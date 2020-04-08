Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 6 and 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Burglary — At 8:13 a.m. Monday, police received a report that a door had been kicked in at a shop in the 300 block of North Center Street. Police filed a complaint for burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

Lost purse — At 10:14 a.m. Monday, someone reported she left her purse on top of her vehicle when she drove off in the 500 block of North Spring Street. The purse is tan with beads and had a bohemian-style wallet inside.

Suspicious behavior — At 2:59 p.m. Monday, someone reported bananas were being left in her yard on Liberty Street. A neighbor reported seeing a blue truck near the house at night. Suspects were unknown and a request was made for extra patrol.

Suspicious behavior — At 8:53 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a man trying to get into an apartment on South University Avenue. Police made contact and provided him with a ride to his son's house.

Suspicious behavior — At 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a vehicle with flashers on and an alarm sounding while someone was in the back seat. The person inside was cited for curfew violation and released to a parent.