Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 8 and 9, 2020

Theft — At 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of four wooden benches stolen from St. Katharine Drexel, 408 S. Spring St.
Fire — At 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of an electrical fire in the 600 block of South Center Street. The fire department responded.
Noise complaint — At 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of loud noise in the 900 block of South Center Street. Officers made contact with a family that was being noisy and yelling. They were warned for noise.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:47 a.m. Thursday, officers made contact with several vehicles on Gould Street. Five people were cited for loitering and one person was cited for being out past curfew.
Domestic violence — At 6:46 p.m. Thursday, officers assisted county deputies with a domestic dispute on Monica Lane. A man was transported to jail with a 72-hour no-contact order. He later returned to the residence trying to get in.
Theft — At 5:03 a.m. Friday, a caller reported theft of a firearm in the 200 block of Jackson Street. Police were to follow up.
