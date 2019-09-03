Trespassing — At 7:26 a.m. Friday, someone reported a vehicle break-in with nothing missing on Marsh Trail.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:29 p.m. Friday, someone reported a woman slapped a man at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. The woman was warned for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:29 p.m. Friday, a man reported someone damaged a vehicle in the Beaver Dam Community Hospital parking lot, 707 S. University Ave., with a door.
Theft — At 8:21 p.m. Friday, police assisted county deputies at Kwik Trip, W9153 County Highway G, after a juvenile reported theft and assault. A phone was returned after officers made contact with suspects.
Unwanted person — At 11:48 p.m. Friday, an employee at a bar on Madison Street reported a woman was intoxicated and refusing to leave. Police made contact with the woman as she was walking away from the bar. The employee did not wish to press charges. The woman is banned from the bar for the rest of the year.
Noise complaint — At 12:06 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of people talking loudly with loud music in the 400 block of Fourth Street. A party was ending and the property owner was advised of the complaint.
Noise complaint — At 2:32 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a car alarm going off on Starkweather Drive. The back door was not secured, which caused the alarm to go off.
Theft — At 8:15 a.m. Saturday, someone reported a cellphone and car keys stolen from a camper in the 200 block of Webster Street.
Theft — At 8:32 a.m. Saturday, someone reported a wallet taken out of an unlocked car overnight on Grant Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:12 a.m. Saturday, an employee at BMO Harris Bank, 120 Park Ave., reported having trouble getting inside with customers who were upset and yelling. Police made contact with one subject who was uncooperative. The person was cited for disorderly conduct and obstruction and taken to jail on probation hold.
Vandalism — At 11:52 a.m. Saturday, someone reported the sidewalk on Jefferson Street was spray painted bright pink.
Theft — At 11:54 a.m. Saturday, someone reported change stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Theft — At 5:51 p.m. Saturday, someone reported change stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Webster Street.
Found bicycle — At 8:50 p.m. Saturday, police took in a Kent Fantasy blue and faded chrome BMX bike with a thick black Schwinn seat that was found around Gould and McKinley Streets.
Attempted break-in — At 9:31 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone tried to break into a residence in the 400 block of West Street. Two people were seen looking through a window and took off. Police did not locate anything in the area.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:54 p.m. Saturday, a woman reported an altercation with a man in the 200 block of Prairie Street. They were counseled.
Theft — At 10:28 a.m. Sunday, someone reported items taken from unlocked cars in the 100 block of North University Avenue.
Found wallet arrest — At 11:37 a.m. Sunday, someone turned in a found wallet to the police. The wallet's owner had a warrant and was taken to jail.
Domestic violence — At 5:24 p.m. Sunday, a man reported his girlfriend attacked him on Henry Street. She was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Domestic violence — At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report that two men were fighting on Lakecrest Drive; one was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and battery with a no-contact order.
Noise complaint — At 9:19 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a group on Lakecrest Drive being loud outside. They advised they were leaving and received a warning.
Vandalism — At 10:17 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported someone threw a rock through a bedroom window on Louden Avenue. A suspect was stopped and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct, with a no-contact order put in place.
Harassment — At 10:33 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported their ex-girlfriend threatened their current girlfriend on Facebook and was yelling at her from her parking lot on Lakecrest Drive. The caller was advised on options.
Noise complaint — At 10:56 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported loud noise around North Spring Street and Front Street. An officer did not locate anything.
Noise complaint — At 11:39 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a loud party on West Burnett Street. An officer found the noise was not excessive but the party was to turn it down a bit.
Vandalism — At 9:31 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a fence, shed and play gym were spray painted on Francis Court.
Theft — At 2:21 p.m. Monday, someone reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on East Davis Street.
Fight — At 6:52 p.m. Monday, a bartender reported a woman took a swing at her and another customer at Dino's, 404 S. Center St. The woman left on foot. She was located and taken to jail for disorderly conduct. Her car was towed.
Domestic incident — At 6:58 p.m. Monday, someone reported a man and woman yelling in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers found it was verbal only and they were counseled.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:50 p.m. Monday, someone reported a man and a woman were arguing in a hallway on Lakecrest Drive. The man was mad about her dog barking. They worked it out.
