Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 10-18, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 6:15 p.m. Aug. 10, a caller reported two men were arguing with a woman on Lakecrest Drive. The woman had a small scratch under her eye but denied being in an altercation.
Family trouble — At 3:11 p.m. Aug. 11, a caller reported a man was causing problems in the 800 block of DeClark Street. He was advised that he was not welcome at the residence.
Family trouble — At 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11, a caller reported a man and a woman were yelling on Lakecrest Drive, believing it was physical. Police did not make contact.
Vandalism — At 5:05 p.m. Aug. 12, a caller reported a man selling vacuums busted open a door in the 200 block of Seippel Boulevard. Police took a report.
Domestic disturbance — At 12:52 a.m. Aug. 13, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Grove Street. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and substantial battery.
Unwanted person — At 7:26 p.m. Aug. 13, a caller reported there was a woman on their property pounding on the door in the 100 block of Fischer Avenue. The woman left beofre police arrived. She was located driving and stopped. The caller wanted the woman trespassed from the residence. Police found drugs outside the residence that were to be entered and destroyed.
Suspicious behavior — At 9 p.m. Aug. 13, callers reported two men were running through yards in the 400 block of Haskell Street. Police made contact with one man, who was suspected of being under the influence of meth. He was looking for someone who no longer lived in the area. He was moved along.
Unwanted person — At 3:32 a.m. Aug. 14, a caller reported her ex-boyfriend was in her apartment and would not leave. Police made contact with the man outside the apartment. Nothing physical occurred. He was told to not return.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:42 a.m. Aug. 14, a caller reported a man was at a store in the 1800 block of North Spring Street mixing chemical from the shelves into a bottle. He was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the store.
Neighbor dispute — At 11:19 p.m. Aug. 14, a caller reported a neighbor recently bought a BB gun on Lakecrest Drive. When the caller was cleaning, she found BBs in her apartment. There were multiple BB holes in the building. The locations of the suspects were unknown.
Domestic disturbance — At 5:58 p.m. Aug. 15, a caller asked that a woman be removed from an apartment in the 100 block of Industrial Drive. They recently broke up and he wanted her to take her things and leave. She lived there and no legal action could be taken. She was packing her things to leave. The man later called police back after their argument continued. The woman said the man called her a racist slur, so she punched him. The woman was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Unwanted person — At 2:09 a.m. Aug. 16, a caller reported an unknown person had been ringing her doorbell for five minutes. Police made contact with a man on a bicycle who said he was the caller’s husband and was looking for his baby. Police advised him that 2 a.m. was not a good time for that and sent him on his way.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:34 p.m. Aug. 16, a caller reported a man was at a residence in the attic in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He was kicked out ten months ago. The man appeared to be under the influence and fell through the ceiling. He was to issued a citation.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:18 p.m. Aug. 16, a caller reported a man was sitting in his car kicking at a business in the 800 block of Park Avenue. Officers were not needed. The caller later called back and said the suspect returned and was harassing customers. The owner kicked the car’s tire when it was flat, which caused an argument. Neither wanted to press charges.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:29 p.m. Aug. 16, a caller reported a man threw a sandwich and was banging on the glass in the lobby in the 100 block of Frances Lane. Police were to attempt to locate the man’s vehicle.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:03 p.m. Aug. 17, a caller reported a woman tried to use a fake $20 bill at a business in the 1600 block of North Spring Street and tried to hit the caller when it wasn’t accepted before leaving. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
