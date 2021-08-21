Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 10-18, 2021

Suspicious behavior — At 9 p.m. Aug. 13, callers reported two men were running through yards in the 400 block of Haskell Street. Police made contact with one man, who was suspected of being under the influence of meth. He was looking for someone who no longer lived in the area. He was moved along.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unwanted person — At 3:32 a.m. Aug. 14, a caller reported her ex-boyfriend was in her apartment and would not leave. Police made contact with the man outside the apartment. Nothing physical occurred. He was told to not return.

Suspicious behavior — At 12:42 a.m. Aug. 14, a caller reported a man was at a store in the 1800 block of North Spring Street mixing chemical from the shelves into a bottle. He was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the store.

Neighbor dispute — At 11:19 p.m. Aug. 14, a caller reported a neighbor recently bought a BB gun on Lakecrest Drive. When the caller was cleaning, she found BBs in her apartment. There were multiple BB holes in the building. The locations of the suspects were unknown.