Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 14-17, 2020

Theft — At 10:37 a.m. Friday, a caller reported someone stole a soda on Madison Street. The suspect was to receive a citation.
Vandalism — At 12:01 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a Trump sign was vandalized on Mackie Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:50 p.m. Friday, a bar reported a customer was asked to leave after getting in people’s faces. Police advised him he wasn’t allowed to be at the bar and needed to leave.
Domestic disturbance — At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance on Lakecrest Drive. The two parties separated.
Family trouble — At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone was threatening a household on Warren Street. Police found it was a verbal issue and the person left for the evening.
Welfare check — At 5:57 p.m. Saturday, a caller requested a welfare check on children who were yelling and screaming in a residence on Haskell Street. A child was playing video games.
Unwanted person — At 10:13 p.m. Saturday, a bar reported a patron was refusing to leave on Madison Street. The person was provided a ride home.
Racial profiling — At 2:06 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported they were following a man who they believed to be an undocumented immigrant. The caller was upset about perceived undocumented immigrants living in Beaver Dam. The caller wanted them “rounded up.” The police provided the caller with the number for Immigations and Customs Enforcement.
Vandalism — At 1:33 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported vandalism at a residence on West Street and was advised to set up a trail cam.
Fight — At 3:42 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a possible fight during a custody exchange on Lincoln Avenue. A neigbor had cell phone video. Both subjects were found to be at fault and causing a disturbance. They were warned for disorderly conduct.
Battery — At 8:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a juvenile being assaulted by three other people at Swan City Park. Police did not locate them.
Domestic violence — At 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported a man choked her on University Avenue. Police found the story changed and made contact with the man. Police did not believe there was enough probable cause for an arrest.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, police located two juveniles near a gas station in the 1100 block of Madison Street. They took off running after seeing law enforcement. Police stopped a girl who was released to her mother. The boy was not located.
