Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 14-17, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theft — At 10:37 a.m. Friday, a caller reported someone stole a soda on Madison Street. The suspect was to receive a citation.

Vandalism — At 12:01 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a Trump sign was vandalized on Mackie Street.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:50 p.m. Friday, a bar reported a customer was asked to leave after getting in people’s faces. Police advised him he wasn’t allowed to be at the bar and needed to leave.

Domestic disturbance — At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance on Lakecrest Drive. The two parties separated.

Family trouble — At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone was threatening a household on Warren Street. Police found it was a verbal issue and the person left for the evening.

Welfare check — At 5:57 p.m. Saturday, a caller requested a welfare check on children who were yelling and screaming in a residence on Haskell Street. A child was playing video games.

Unwanted person — At 10:13 p.m. Saturday, a bar reported a patron was refusing to leave on Madison Street. The person was provided a ride home.