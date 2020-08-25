Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 18-23, 2020

Fight — At 2:24 p.m. Friday, a caller reported someone was about to get jumped at Swan City Park. The subjects were gone when police arrived.

Domestic disturbance — At 4:43 p.m. Friday, a caller reported her husband was being verbally abusive and shoved her. They separated for the evening.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:53 p.m. Friday, a caller reported someone tried to throw a cinder block at a man carrying a Confederate flag in the 200 block of Park Avenue. The person was warned and trespassed from the location. At 6:42 p.m., a subject was warned to not cross the line between First Amendment rights and disorderly conduct.

Suspicious activity — At 9:21 p.m. Friday, a caller reported people were attempting to make entry into a business in the 100 block of Ryan Cantafio's Way. The subjects owned the property.

Intoxicated person — At 11:44 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a possible physical altercation and someone at a bar on a no-drink order in the 500 block of Madison Street. The person left before officers arrived.

Fight — At 1:28 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported two men were trying to fight in a lot in the 200 block of Front Street. One man said the other was the aggressor. Staff at a bar reported they were both fighting and needed to leave. The caller did not wish to press charges. They both left.

Chris Higgins

