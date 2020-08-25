Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 18-23, 2020

Neighbor dispute — At 6:27 p.m. Aug. 18, a caller reported children were fighting with each other in the 600 block of South University Avenue. Police found it was nothing serious. The parents were cooperative and agreed the children should stay on their own property.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:33 p.m. Aug. 18, a caller reported people were involved in a verbal dispute over money in the 100 block of Front Street. They were to re-engage when they were able to have a civil discussion.
Theft — At 8:51 a.m. Aug. 19, a caller reported the theft of a pistol from a safe on Lakecrest Drive. The pistol was entered as stolen.
Vandalism — At 7:17 a.m. Aug. 20, a caller reported graffiti on two signs at a church in the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Fight — At 5:25 p.m. Aug. 20, a caller reported multiple people fighting in a yard in the 200 block of Haskell Street.
Masks — At 7:10 p.m. Aug. 20, a caller reported employees were not wearing masks at a business in the 800 block of Park Avenue. Police made contact and informed them of the mask mandate.
Vandalism — At 10:21 p.m. Aug. 20, a caller reported people were writing their names on a building and posting it to Snapchat.
Fight — At 2:24 p.m. Friday, a caller reported someone was about to get jumped at Swan City Park. The subjects were gone when police arrived.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:43 p.m. Friday, a caller reported her husband was being verbally abusive and shoved her. They separated for the evening.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:53 p.m. Friday, a caller reported someone tried to throw a cinder block at a man carrying a Confederate flag in the 200 block of Park Avenue. The person was warned and trespassed from the location. At 6:42 p.m., a subject was warned to not cross the line between First Amendment rights and disorderly conduct.
Suspicious activity — At 9:21 p.m. Friday, a caller reported people were attempting to make entry into a business in the 100 block of Ryan Cantafio's Way. The subjects owned the property.
Intoxicated person — At 11:44 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a possible physical altercation and someone at a bar on a no-drink order in the 500 block of Madison Street. The person left before officers arrived.
Fight — At 1:28 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported two men were trying to fight in a lot in the 200 block of Front Street. One man said the other was the aggressor. Staff at a bar reported they were both fighting and needed to leave. The caller did not wish to press charges. They both left.
