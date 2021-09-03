Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 19 - Sept. 1, 2021

Traffic complaint — At 7:10 p.m. Aug. 19, a caller reported being followed by teenagers from Fox Lake who threw a bottle at the caller's car in downtown Beaver Dam. There was no damage to the vehicle but there were possible remnants of chewing tobacco.
Intoxicated person — At 10:49 a.m. Aug. 20, a caller reported an intoxicated man was arguing with his mother at a business in the 800 block of Park Avenue. They were removed.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:34 p.m. Aug. 20, police responded to an alarm in the 100 block of Distribution Way, where someone was refusing to wear a mask. The person was advised they could not return without a mask or a religious exemption. The person left.
Burglary — At 7:48 p.m. Aug. 20, police responded to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of Smythe Court. A man was arrested for probation hold.
Domestic disturbance — At 8:24 p.m. Aug. 21, a caller reported a man and a woman were arguing in the 100 block of Oneida Street. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Civil issue — At 2:57 p.m. Aug. 22, a caller reported her windshield was cracked by a walnut from a tree near her driveway in the 200 block of West Third Street. The landlord apparently had not taken care of overhanging branches.
Disorderly conduct — At 4 p.m. Aug. 22, a caller reported a man was pounding on the door in the 500 block of North Spring Street, was told a certain person wasn't there and threatened to beat up the caller. A man was arrested and taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:08 p.m. Aug. 22, a caller reported a man was urinating on product in a store in the 800 block of Park Avenue. A man was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Unwanted person — At 2:10 a.m. Aug. 23, a caller reported a woman was pounding on the front door and throwing things in the 100 block of East Burnett Street. The woman was warned and released.
Prank — At 11:18 p.m. Aug. 23, a caller reported teenagers were loading a front yard in the 100 block of Gould Street with fireworks. They were pranking a coach with plastic forks and cups. They were to return and clean it up.
Welfare check — At 3:57 a.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported a woman was laying on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Carroll Street. The woman became combative and was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Threat — At 3:55 p.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported there was an altercation a month ago in front of a location in the 100 block of Monroe Street. A male subject asked the caller if she was a witness. She said no, and the man threatened her. Police made contact and a man was arrested and taken to jail.
Domestic disturbance — At 8:11 p.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported a physical domestic issue between a man and a woman. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:36 a.m. Aug. 26, a caller reported a man was attempted to fight people at a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. He was later found pounding on doors and arrested for domestic disorderly conduct.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:07 a.m. Aug. 26, a caller reported a man pushed her, threw things at her and slashed her tires in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue. The incident was being investigated.
Battery — At 10:27 p.m. Aug. 26, a caller reported their juvenile son was in an altercation in the 400 block of DeClark Street. A male was cited for battery.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:41 p.m. Aug. 27, a caller reported he got into a fight with a woman and got scratches and bruises. They were separated and police took a report.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:37 a.m. Aug. 28, a caller reported he was out doing a repair in the 600 block of West Street when a man jumped into the back of the truck and defecated. Police located the evidence. A suspect denied it.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:11 p.m. Aug. 31, a caller reported a man and a woman were arguing on the corner of East Mackie Street and North Spring Street over a phone. The phone owner was the woman's mom. She was upset with the man and wanted the phone back. The man was given a ride home.