Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 19 - Sept. 1, 2021
Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 19 - Sept. 1, 2021

Traffic complaint — At 7:10 p.m. Aug. 19, a caller reported being followed by teenagers from Fox Lake who threw a bottle at the caller's car in downtown Beaver Dam. There was no damage to the vehicle but there were possible remnants of chewing tobacco.

Intoxicated person — At 10:49 a.m. Aug. 20, a caller reported an intoxicated man was arguing with his mother at a business in the 800 block of Park Avenue. They were removed.

Disorderly conduct — At 3:34 p.m. Aug. 20, police responded to an alarm in the 100 block of Distribution Way, where someone was refusing to wear a mask. The person was advised they could not return without a mask or a religious exemption. The person left.

Burglary — At 7:48 p.m. Aug. 20, police responded to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of Smythe Court. A man was arrested for probation hold.

Domestic disturbance — At 8:24 p.m. Aug. 21, a caller reported a man and a woman were arguing in the 100 block of Oneida Street. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Civil issue — At 2:57 p.m. Aug. 22, a caller reported her windshield was cracked by a walnut from a tree near her driveway in the 200 block of West Third Street. The landlord apparently had not taken care of overhanging branches.

Disorderly conduct — At 4 p.m. Aug. 22, a caller reported a man was pounding on the door in the 500 block of North Spring Street, was told a certain person wasn't there and threatened to beat up the caller. A man was arrested and taken to jail.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:08 p.m. Aug. 22, a caller reported a man was urinating on product in a store in the 800 block of Park Avenue. A man was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Unwanted person — At 2:10 a.m. Aug. 23, a caller reported a woman was pounding on the front door and throwing things in the 100 block of East Burnett Street. The woman was warned and released.

Prank — At 11:18 p.m. Aug. 23, a caller reported teenagers were loading a front yard in the 100 block of Gould Street with fireworks. They were pranking a coach with plastic forks and cups. They were to return and clean it up.

Welfare check — At 3:57 a.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported a woman was laying on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Carroll Street. The woman became combative and was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct and taken to jail.

Threat — At 3:55 p.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported there was an altercation a month ago in front of a location in the 100 block of Monroe Street. A male subject asked the caller if she was a witness. She said no, and the man threatened her. Police made contact and a man was arrested and taken to jail.

Domestic disturbance — At 8:11 p.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported a physical domestic issue between a man and a woman. A man was arrested.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:36 a.m. Aug. 26, a caller reported a man was attempted to fight people at a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. He was later found pounding on doors and arrested for domestic disorderly conduct.

Domestic disturbance — At 4:07 a.m. Aug. 26, a caller reported a man pushed her, threw things at her and slashed her tires in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue. The incident was being investigated.

Battery — At 10:27 p.m. Aug. 26, a caller reported their juvenile son was in an altercation in the 400 block of DeClark Street. A male was cited for battery.

Disorderly conduct — At 9:41 p.m. Aug. 27, a caller reported he got into a fight with a woman and got scratches and bruises. They were separated and police took a report.

Suspicious behavior — At 10:37 a.m. Aug. 28, a caller reported he was out doing a repair in the 600 block of West Street when a man jumped into the back of the truck and defecated. Police located the evidence. A suspect denied it.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:11 p.m. Aug. 31, a caller reported a man and a woman were arguing on the corner of East Mackie Street and North Spring Street over a phone. The phone owner was the woman's mom. She was upset with the man and wanted the phone back. The man was given a ride home.

Neighbor dispute — At 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1, a caller reported he was cutting down a tree and asked his neighbor to remove her vehicle so the tree wouldn't hit it in the 200 block of East South Street. The neighbor refused. Police took down the information.

