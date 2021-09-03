Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 19 - Sept. 1, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 4 p.m. Aug. 22, a caller reported a man was pounding on the door in the 500 block of North Spring Street, was told a certain person wasn't there and threatened to beat up the caller. A man was arrested and taken to jail.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:08 p.m. Aug. 22, a caller reported a man was urinating on product in a store in the 800 block of Park Avenue. A man was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Unwanted person — At 2:10 a.m. Aug. 23, a caller reported a woman was pounding on the front door and throwing things in the 100 block of East Burnett Street. The woman was warned and released.

Prank — At 11:18 p.m. Aug. 23, a caller reported teenagers were loading a front yard in the 100 block of Gould Street with fireworks. They were pranking a coach with plastic forks and cups. They were to return and clean it up.

Welfare check — At 3:57 a.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported a woman was laying on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Carroll Street. The woman became combative and was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct and taken to jail.