Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 2-9, 2021

Theft — At 1:56 p.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported a man and a woman distracted her at a store in the 600 block of North Spring Street while she shopped, took her wallet and spent over $2,000 at another business. Video was to be sent to the police department.
Domestic dispute — At 7:37 p.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported a verbal argument in the 700 block of East South Street. The parties were separated for the night, and the matter was forwarded to county human services.
Vandalism — At 11:50 a.m. Aug. 3, a caller reported damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Burglary — At 1:19 p.m. Aug. 4, a caller reported entry into vehicles parked at a location in the 100 block of Industrial Drive East.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:51 p.m. Aug. 4, a caller reported two men were fighting each other in the 100 block of La Crosse Street. The caller also said they had knives. It was an argument over one subject giving the other Xanax, and punches were thrown. One man was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Fight — At 11:33 a.m. Aug. 5, a caller reported a man and a woman were fighting in the 1100 block of North Spring Street. It was an argument over a breakup, and they were separated.
Suspicious activity — At 6:22 p.m. Aug. 6, a caller reported someone left an "adult item" on her doorstep with a note on Lakecrest Drive. The item was turned over to a manager who was to dispose of it.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:06 p.m. Aug. 8, a caller reported a manager slammed a door in her daughter's face while at work in the 1500 block of North Center Street.
EMS — At 8:04 p.m. Aug. 8, a caller reported being hit with a beer bottle and receiving an injury at Swan Park. The suspect fled before officers arrived.
