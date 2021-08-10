Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 2-9, 2021

Theft — At 1:56 p.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported a man and a woman distracted her at a store in the 600 block of North Spring Street while she shopped, took her wallet and spent over $2,000 at another business. Video was to be sent to the police department.

Domestic dispute — At 7:37 p.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported a verbal argument in the 700 block of East South Street. The parties were separated for the night, and the matter was forwarded to county human services.

Vandalism — At 11:50 a.m. Aug. 3, a caller reported damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of East Third Street.

Burglary — At 1:19 p.m. Aug. 4, a caller reported entry into vehicles parked at a location in the 100 block of Industrial Drive East.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:51 p.m. Aug. 4, a caller reported two men were fighting each other in the 100 block of La Crosse Street. The caller also said they had knives. It was an argument over one subject giving the other Xanax, and punches were thrown. One man was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.