Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 2020

Fight — At 6:21 p.m. Aug. 28, a caller reported a possible fight in the mall parking lot, 1645 N. Spring St. A man and a woman were cited for disorderly conduct and the man was to be cited for criminal damage to property.

Domestic disturbance — At 4:02 a.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported someone struck him in the face in the 100 block of Roedl Court. Police found it was a verbal argument and they separated for the night.

Suspicious behavior — At 4:46 a.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported a vehicle in a lot in the 600 block of North Spring Street had its alarm going off and two people were yelling at each other. Police made contact and found mushrooms and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and were to refer charges for one person.

Domestic disturbance — At 10:11 a.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported a possible domestic issue in the 1100 block of Homestead Road. Police found there was a verbal argument.

Vandalism — At 12:15 p.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported an egg was thrown at a house in the 500 block of North University Avenue.