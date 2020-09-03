Beaver Dam Police Beat: Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 2020

Domestic disturbance — At 1:59 p.m. Aug. 24, a caller reported a man was having a verbal argument with a child in the 100 block of South Center Street. A man was taken to jail for disorderly conudct and he posted bond.
Theft — At 3:34 p.m. Aug. 24, a caller reported theft of a purse in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Domestic disturbance — At 7:38 p.m. Aug. 24, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Franklin Street and arrested a man.
Domestic disturbance — At 3:45 a.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported being struck in the face in the 200 block of Cherokee Drive. Police made contact with both subjects and found it was a verbal argument.
Vandalism — At 9:39 p.m. Aug. 25, a caller reported a man vandalized her political yard sign and threw a can at her before leaving on a skateboard. The subject was cited for disorderly conduct.
Domestic disturbance — At 12:08 a.m. Aug. 26, a caller reported he was punched in the face by another man during an argument over a smoking area in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. They were advised to stay away from each other.
Theft — Around 9 a.m. Aug. 26, callers reported theft of political yard signs in the 900 block of South Center Street and the 1000 block of Lawndale Drive. Another sign was reported stolen on Lawndale Drive at 9:30 p.m.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:20 p.m. Aug. 26, a caller reported that a worker at a business in the 100 block of Frances Lane pulled down her mask and blew in her face. Police heard different stories.
Vandalism — At 5:51 p.m. Aug. 27, a caller reported a political yard sign was destroyed in the 600 block of Madison Street.
Retail theft — At 7:21 p.m. Aug. 27, a caller reported a man was belligerent in a business in the 1800 block of North Spring Street and stole items. Police located the man and arrested him for disorderly conduct, retail theft, resistance and threats to law enforcement.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:55 a.m. Aug. 28, a caller reported a man was yelling at others in the 1400 block of North Center Street. He left without incident.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:10 p.m. Aug. 28, a caller reported a man was yelling at customers at a business in the 1500 block of North Center Street to buy him marijuana. He was warned for his behavior.
Fight — At 6:21 p.m. Aug. 28, a caller reported a possible fight in the mall parking lot, 1645 N. Spring St. A man and a woman were cited for disorderly conduct and the man was to be cited for criminal damage to property.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:02 a.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported someone struck him in the face in the 100 block of Roedl Court. Police found it was a verbal argument and they separated for the night.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:46 a.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported a vehicle in a lot in the 600 block of North Spring Street had its alarm going off and two people were yelling at each other. Police made contact and found mushrooms and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and were to refer charges for one person.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:11 a.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported a possible domestic issue in the 1100 block of Homestead Road. Police found there was a verbal argument.
Vandalism — At 12:15 p.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported an egg was thrown at a house in the 500 block of North University Avenue.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:45 p.m. Aug. 29, a caller reported a customer at a store in the 100 block of Frances Lane was wearing a face shield but not a mask and was refusing to leave the store. He was gone when police arrived. The business was to send a no trespassing notice to his address.
Vandalism — At 9:26 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a window was shot out and shattered overnight at a business in the 800 block of Madison Street. It appeared to be from a BB gun. There were no suspects.
Theft — At 9:58 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported theft of a political yard sign in the 300 block of West Mill Street that was taken and thrown on the ground down the street. Police made contact with a suspect who said they wanted to move it to a more visible location.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:29 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a neighbor was shooting arrows into his yard in the 100 block of Charlton Street and yelled when confronted. The neighbors were warned for ordinance violations.
Theft — At 6:39 a.m. Monday, a caller reported windows were broken out of two vehicles in the 700 block of South University Avenue overnight and purses were taken.
Theft — At 7:45 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a truck was gone through overnight in the 200 block of Woodland Drive and registration papers were missing.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:04 p.m. Monday, a caller reported someone walked into a business in the 400 block of South Center Street with a knife and threatened to use it. A man was taken to jail on probation hold and trespassed from the location.
Theft — At 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported theft of medication in the 100 block of LaCrosse Street.
Harassment — At 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a man and a woman were approached by a large group of children who called them inappropriate names while walking home in the 100 block of Vermont Street. Police made contact with the children and their parents about the behavior.
Domestic disturbance — At 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported an intoxicated person threw a cup through a garage window in the 400 block of DeClark Street. The person left before police arrived.
Domestic disturbance — At 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Grant Street. A man was arrested for domestic disorderly conudct and taken to jail.
Possible ambulance needed — At 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported cleaning staff in the 300 block of Seippel Boulevard. Everything was OK as it was foot powder.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported someone was being belligerent in the 400 block of Madison Street. They were both counseled.
Domestic disturbance — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Smythe Court. A man was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a group of children ina vehicle littered and yelled at him after he mentioned they weren't using seatbelts in the 300 block of North Spring Street. Police did not locate them.
Unwanted eprson — At 1:22 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported a man was in a backyard with a drill or gun in hand in the 200 block of Kelly Circle. Police did not locate him.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
