Welfare check — At 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, police made a welfare check on Rosendale Street over a concern that someone might be suicidal. The person was not suicidal.
Welfare check — At 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a 1-year-old walking around outside at ALDI, 1733 N. Spring St., without a shirt or with an adult.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report that a man staying with a woman accused her of stealing from him in the 1700 block of North Center Street. He moved out and was to get the rest of his property the next day.
Threat — At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that a man in a white truck pointed a handgun at the caller's daughter during a road rage incident around Highway 151 and Industrial Drive. Police found conflicting stories and that a gun was not actually displayed. They were counseled about their driving habits.
Retail theft — At 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report that four teenagers stole snacks from Lupita's, 1307 N. Center St.
Living condition issue — At 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported her ex-husband was living in a building at 1513 N. Spring St. Police found the building was secure with no lights on inside. She was advised of their findings.
