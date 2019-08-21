Animal complaint — At 3:33 p.m. Monday, a woman reporter her dog was attacked by another and sustained injuries at the dog park, 203 Fletcher Rd. Police made contact with the caller and witnesses, finding the caller didn't have her dog under control. No citations were given.
Unwanted people — At 4:44 p.m. Monday, a manager at a business in the 700 block of North Spring Street reported two young girls were causing a scene and asked to leave. They left before officer arrival.
Smoking violation — At 5:05 p.m. Monday, police received a report of teenagers smoking at a shelter at Swan City Park. Police spoke to a father about one of the juveniles based on many recent encounters with law enforcement.
Vandalism — At 7:48 p.m. Monday, a man reported his vehicle was scratched in the 200 block of North Center Street.
Civil issue — At 11:24 p.m. Monday, a man called the police because his landlord wanted him to wear shirt and shoes on the property. He was advised to speak to his social worker about his lease.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:48 p.m. Monday, a woman reported a man laying in her yard in the 500 block of North University Avenue. He was given a ride home.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, a woman reported another woman crawled though her room's window at Quality Inn, 815 Park Avenue, and pepper sprayed her. Police were to attempt to locate the subject. The hotel was to advise if there was any damage to the room.
Theft — At 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a green Trek bicycle stolen from Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.
Theft — At 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of multiple thefts over a few months on Evergreen Lane.
Theft — At 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported a fishing pole stolen off a porch on Baker Boulevard. It was a St. Croix Advantage series rod with a Shimano 2500FE reel.
