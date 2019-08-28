Animal complaint — At 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, police received an anonymous report of a woman feeding cats that she may own, followed by the cats going into neighboring yards, defecating and killing wildlife in the 700 block of North Center Street.
Harassment — At 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, a man reported another man was calling him names and harassing him in the 600 block of North Spring Street. The suspect said the complainant was calling him names too. They were both counseled.
Theft — At 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported a purse stolen from an unlocked car at Walgreens, 607 Park Ave. A passenger's cell phone was stolen.
Battery — At 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, a 16-year-old reported being the victim of battery in the 800 block of South Center Street. The suspect was taken to jail.
Suspicious behavior — At 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, a complainant reported a man was peeking into their daughter's bedroom window on Knaup Drive. The man admitted to being outside with his dog and seeing the girl, who shut her blinds. He was advised to use another location to let out his dog. The caller was advised to keep the blinds shut at night.
Fire — At 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, police assisted the fire department with smoke and burning odor in the 300 block of Rosendale Street. Someone burned brats.
