Theft — At 3:57 p.m. Friday, someone reported a stolen compression sock. The sock was later found and no complaint was needed.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:08 p.m. Friday, someone reported children messing around and pushing each other in the 100 block of West Third Street. They were counseled on playing in the street.
Theft — At 11:02 p.m. Friday, a man reported a woman took money from his pocket while he was sleeping on Lakecrest Drive.
Fight — At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police received multiple reports of people fighting around Wall Street and Madison Street. One man was given a ride home. Another was arrested and taken to jail for resisting and marijuana possession.
Overdose — At 2:42 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a possible overdose in the 1000 block of North Spring Street, administering Narcan. The woman denied taking drugs and refused medical transport.
Domestic disturbance — At 3:19 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a couple arguing in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. There was no evidence of anything physical. The man and woman there separated for the rest of the night.
Theft — At 9:35 a.m. Saturday, a woman reported theft of change from two unlocked vehicles overnight.
Vandalism — At 9:57 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of one egg thrown at a home in the 800 block of Beaver Street.
Found gun — At 10:49 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a rusty old six-shooter found in a Rosendale Street home while remodeling.
Welfare check — At 4:42 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a man and a woman were having an argument in the 200 block of Wayland Street. They denied anything physical. The woman's brother-in-law came over to help her.
Theft — At 5:56 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a bicycle was stolen a few days earlier from The Rogers, 103 E. Maple Ave. It was a gray-black Huffy bicycle and cotton candy blue coloring with white spots and bubbles on the handlebars.
Theft — At 4:57 p.m. Saturday, a man reported losing his phone at a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. The phone's location was shown to be on Lakecrest Drive. Police attempted contact with the apartments there. The man had phone insurance.
Domestic disturbance — At 7:51 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a man and woman fighting in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Nothing physical happened. She had a speaker and he would not turn over apartment keys.
Shots fired — At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, police received multiple reports of a loud boom around Curie Street and Center Street. Officers did not locate anything.
Fight — At 1:16 a.m. Sunday, a man reported he had been hit in the face at Charlie Brown's, 1019 N. Spring St. Police made contact with a possible suspect who admitted to a verbal argument. Police were to check the video to confirm the story. The victim did not wish to press charges.
Accident — At 3:32 a.m. Sunday, police and county deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch around Kellom Road and County Road B with a woman standing outside. Officers found the vehicle, but the driver had left the scene. She was later found at a Kwik Trip and cited for OWI.
Domestic violence — At 4:53 a.m. Sunday, police and county deputies received a report that a man was choking a woman in the town of Beaver Dam. The man left before officers arrived. He was taken to jail for third OWI and later received additional felony charges.
Domestic disturbance — At 7:02 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an issue on Front Street. A woman wanted her items back and denied anything physical with the other person happened. She was allowed to get her things and leave. There was no probable cause for an arrest.
