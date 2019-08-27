Disorderly conduct — At 11:36 a.m. Monday, a woman reported her niece hit her on Lakecrest Drive. The niece was to be cited for disorderly conduct.
Theft — At 3:15 p.m. Monday, someone reported theft of tools from a trailer parked over the weekend on Circle Drive West.
Traffic complaint — At 6:53 p.m. Monday, someone reported an older white Chevy S10 Blazer with loud exhaust going past the house in the 1000 block of North Spring Street multiple times. The driver was advised to turn down the music.
Domestic disturbance — At 7:01 p.m. Monday, police responded to a vebral argument between a man and a woman on Lakecrest Drive.
Welfare check — At 1:42 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 200 block of Seippel Boulevard reported hearing a woman yelling and crying in the apartment above. The woman was intoxicated and upset about messages she had received. Police found everything was OK and that the messages were not threatening.
Noise complaint — At 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, a woman reported her upstairs neighbor was making noise and waking her up. She was provided with options about what to do moving forward.
