Suspicious behavior — At 12:56 p.m. Friday, a woman reported an older man was taking photo and video of her in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, 810 Park Ave.
Theft — At 4:31 p.m. Friday, police received a report that money was stolen from a resident in the 200 block of West Mackie Street.
Harassment — At 5:32 p.m. Friday, police responded to an incident on Lakecrest Drive and found a man and woman were arguing, with everything OK.
Welfare check — At 7:45 p.m. Friday, police received an anonymous request for a welfare check on a woman being abused by a significant other. Police made contact with them and found it was unfounded.
Found bicycle — At 8:25 p.m. Friday, police picked up a white and blue Schwinn mountain bike found at Jefferson School, 301 Brook St.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:41 a.m. Saturday, a woman reported two men following her in a white car while she was walking down Spring Street.
Welfare check — At 3:38 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a man standing outside First Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., looking in and banging his head on the door. Police took him to jail on a warrant.
Theft — At 10:13 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of stolen video games and electronic devices from a car on Thursday on East Third Street.
Noise complaint — At 10:42 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a noise complaint in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive. The person was advised to turn down his music. He was warned again following another complaint around 11 p.m.
Neighbor dispute — At 4:48 p.m. Saturday, a man reported neighbors were using his grill without permission on Elm Street. The suspects took off when he called. Police were to follow up.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:48 a.m. Sunday, an officer saw a woman on a porch on Wall Street screaming and a man driving away with a car alarm going off. Police received inconsistent explanations from both.
Noise complaint — At 2:23 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of loud music in the 200 block of Roller Avenue. An officer didn’t locate anything.
Fire alarm — At 11:09 a.m. Sunday, police assisted the fire department with a report of smoke coming from a laundry room in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. It was a belt on a washer.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:13 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of women arguing in the hallway on Lakecrest Drive. Sisters were having a verbal argument and they were warned.
Domestic violence — At 2:12 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported her fiance was pushing her in the 200 block of Monroe Street. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Warrant — At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police attempted to contact with man with a warrant who refused to come out int he 1100 block of North University Avenue. He was later arrested and taken to jail.
Drugs — At 10:45 p.m. Sunday, police were doing a building check in the 1800 block of North Center Street and made contact with someone smoking marijuana, saying they saw paraphernalia through an open door. Officers made contact with three people who received citations for marijuana possession.
Trapped man — At 12:27 a.m. Monday, a man called police to say that he had been drinking and crawled through the hatch of his vehicle to listen to music before getting trapped inside, locking himself inside his SUV. He was able to safely get out after police responded.
