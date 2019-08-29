Animal complaint — At 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, a dog wandered into Walgreens, 607 Park Avenue. The owner found it shortly after, saying it slipped through a fence.
Sinking boat — At 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, someone called for help with a sinking ski boat on Madison Street. The boat was completely submerged upon officer arrival.
Burglary — At 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, police took a report of a burglary in the 200 block of East South Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an issue between juveniles at Smythe Park.
Fight — At 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a fight at the athletic fields, 600 DeClark St. A man was reported to be intoxicated and fighting with others. He was cited for disorderly conduct and underage drinking and then taken to jail on a probation hold.
Stolen wallet — At 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported she left her wallet at Kwik Trip, 1504 N. Center St., and an older man in camo pants took it.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of four people pushing and screaming in the street in the 400 block of Madison Street. It was a verbal fight over a dice game.
Pizza prank — At 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, Pizza Hut, 115 Industrial Drive, reported three prank calls to have pizza delivered to East Davis Street. The delivery driver went to the address to find they didn't order pizza. Pizza Hut was out $12. Police left a voicemail with the number, which Pizza Hut was to flag.
