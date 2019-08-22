Theft — At 7:13 a.m. Monday, a man reported items stolen from his unlocked vehicle overnight on Cody Drive.
Vandalism — At 10:33 a.m. Monday, a woman reported a man damaged her vehicle in the 100 block of Mary Street.
Noise complaint — At 1:43 p.m. Monday, police received a report of loud music in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers were not able to make contact with anyone. The dog may have turned the music on by accident. Police left a message for the manager.
Noise complaint — At 6:32 p.m. Monday, police received a report of loud bass coming from a vehicle cruising on Spring Street. An officer did not locate it.
Theft — At 9:03 p.m. Monday, someone reported theft of medication on Lakecrest Drive.
Vandalism — At 11:24 p.m. Monday, police received a report that someone threw something through a window in the 900 block of North Center Street, causing a hole in the screen and the window to break.
Vandalism — At 11:43 p.m. Monday, staff at Applebee's, 115 Industrial Drive, reported underage people tried to order alcohol and were turned away. Police did not locate them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)