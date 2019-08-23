Rescue — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, police assisted the fire department with a flipped canoe water rescue.
Theft — At 4:20 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of theft by an employee of Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. The employee received a citation.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:57 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported she was approached in her yard by six teenage girls. Police made contact and heard conflicting stories. Everyone was counseled. The woman was counseled about how to speak to teenagers without using inappropriate language.
