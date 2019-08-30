Theft — At 7:34 a.m. Thursday, someone reported theft of a first aid kit from her vehicle on Grant Street.
Burglary — At 8:42 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone cut a kitchen window screen overnight and stole a purse from a resident on Marsh Trail.
Domestic disturbance — At 9:03 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an altercation between a man and a woman that caused damage to walls on Knaup Drive. The man left before officers arrived but was located during a traffic stop and taken to jail for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Theft — At 9:35 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of theft from a vehicle overnight on Foxview Court.
Theft — At 11:38 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of theft from a vehicle overnight on Marsh Trail.
Theft — At 1:43 p.m. Thursday, someone reported theft of a credit card on Lakecrest Drive.
Shots fired — At 5:55 p.m. Thursday, someone reported two BBs shot at a residence on East South Street, causing damage. Police made contact with suspects but did not find a BB gun.
Noise complaint — At 8:47 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of people revving engines in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue. They were making no noise when an officer arrived.
Fire — At 10:39 p.m. Thursday, police assisted in the response to a boat on fire at the Beaver Dam Bay Marina. The boat was located and the fire was put out.
Domestic violence — At 2:26 a.m. Friday, a man reported his girlfriend was punching him in the 100 block of South Spring Street. The parties were separated for the night.
