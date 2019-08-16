Found bicycle — At 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, someone turned in a Next brand neon green bicycle found in the 400 block of South Spring Street.
Trespassing — At 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of juveniles inside an abandoned house in the 100 block of Mary Street. Officers made contact, counseled them and released them to their parents.
Swearing — At 7:47 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported children at Swan City Park were swearing at her. Police did not locate them.
Car break-in — At 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported she believed someone went through her unlocked car overnight in the 600 block of South Spring Street. Nothing was taken.
Found object — At 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a live round found in the grass by Menards, 121 Frances Lane. The round was turned over the police.
Search — At 10:33 p.m. Wednesday, police searched around the 1000 block of North Spring Street to take someone into custody at the request of Portage police. He could not be located.
Welfare check — At 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, that a man was in contact with a woman in violation of his parole. He was taken to jail on a probation hold.
Trespassing — At 9:56 a.m. Thursday, Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, 117 W. Maple Avenue, reported illegal dumping in its dumpster. The subject was advised to clean it up or be cited.
Vandalism — At 5:38 p.m. Thursday, a man reported finding a fist-size hole in his porch window in the 100 block of East Mill Street. No projectile was found. Neighbors heard a loud noise around noon.
Welfare check — At 7:17 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of yelling in the 700 block of East South Street. Police made contact and found they were yelling because the Packers were losing.
Noise complaint — At 7:53 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of loud music coming from a car near the mall, 1645 N. Spring St. Police did not locate anything.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)