Harassment — At 5:40 a.m. Friday, a woman reported someone was claiming to be her deceased husband on Facebook.
EMS request — At 10:16 a.m. Friday, staff at Dycora, 410 Roedl Court, reported a resident was being physically aggressive. He calmed down.
Vandalism — At 10:55 a.m. Friday, a woman reported her vehicle was struck while in parked in a parking lot on Judson Drive. There was a small scratch on the vehicle, possibly a door ding.
Civil issue — At 11:41 a.m. Friday, a man reported that his wife, who had moved out, put trash into the garbage can at the residence.
Theft — At 12:11 p.m. Friday, a caller reported theft of license plates in the 100 block of Madison Street, believing it was a neighbor.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:32 p.m. Friday, staff at Remedy Intelligent Staffing, 207 Corporate Drive, reported a man was being disorderly, yelled and threw a chair. Police made contact with staff and left him a message.
EMS request — At 3:26 p.m. Friday, staff at Dycora, 410 Roedl Court, requested officers and EMS for help with a combative patient. The patient calmed down and did not need to be transported.
Trespassing — At 10:53 p.m. Friday, a woman in the 500 block of South Spring Street reported someone used her pool while she was at work and left things behind. She was advised to put the items out for the garbage truck and call back if it happened again.
Fireworks — At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, police received a report that a man set off fireworks right behind vehicles in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue before going home on East Davis Street. The house was dark and no one answered when police arrived.
Fight — At 2:22 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a fight in the parking lot at Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St. An employee was pushed against a wall and had pain in her shoulder, neck and face. Police made contact with the suspect in a traffic stop.
Vandalism — Saturday morning, police received multiple reports of vehicles egged around DeClark Street and Gilmore Avenue.
Theft — At 12:31 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of items stolen overnight from a vehicle around Jefferson Street and Stone Street.
Battery — At 9:53 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of two people arguing on Lakecrest Drive. One man was cited for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of yelling in the 500 block of South Spring Street. Police made contact with a man and a woman. The man was taken to jail for disorderly conduct.
Juvenile alcohol — At 1:01 a.m. Sunday, police gave someone a citation for having alcohol underage on East Davis Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 6:37 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a man stumbling and trying to get into the doors of Burger King, 109 Frances Lane. He was counseled.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:56 a.m. Sunday, staff at Quality Inn, 815 Park Ave., reported an altercation between a man and a woman. Police made contact with both of them. Nothing physical happened.
OWI — At 4:28 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an accident between a vehicle and a curb around Madison Street and Lakecrest Drive. There was a child in the vehicle. The woman driving the vehicle was arrested for third OWI, marijuana possession, resisting, and possession drug paraphernalia. She was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.
Noise complaint — At 11:11 p.m. Sunday, someone reported neighbors making a lot of noise in the 700 block of South Spring Street. A man was given a verbal warning and he said he would quiet down.
Intoxicated person — At 11:32 p.m. Sunday, staff at Kwik Trip, 2006 N. Spring St., reported an intoxicated man was in the store and urinated in his pants. Officers made contact with him and found he had a ride, He was advised to stop drinking and go home. He was removed from Kwik Trip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)