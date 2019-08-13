Theft — At 8:43 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a stolen picnic table on Elm Street. The issue was a civil one between parties, police determined.
Animal complaint — At 11:01 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a subject feeding seagulls on Gould Street as part of an ongoing issue. No one answered at the residence.
Welfare check — At 7:46 p.m. Monday, police received a report if a small boy sitting on the curb near Swan City Park by himself. Police made contact with his family at home. He was 8 and allowed to play at the park.
