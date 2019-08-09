Suspicious behavior — At 9:56 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a man loading a gun in a car on Corporate Drive. Responding officers found everything was OK.
Traffic complaint — At 1:49 p.m. Thursday, an employee at Burger King, 109 Frances Lane, reported seeing an infant being passed from driver to passenger in a vehicle without a car seat.
Vandalism — At 1:52 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of vandalism at Tahoe Park, with damage to the sink, urinal and toilet in the bathroom. There was over $2,000 worth of damage.
Domestic incident — At 2:58 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a man and a woman arguing at the parole office, 2020 Seippel Blvd. The man was taken into custody on a probation hold and taken to jail.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:49 p.m. Thursday, an officer noticed an open door and screen door at a residence on East Burnett Street. The homeowners had burnt popcorn and were airing out the house.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported her son was attacked by another juvenile at Waterworks Park. An officer was to counsel the child and parents. The counselors at a camp there were to handle the issue.
Hit-and-run — At 6:22 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a small child hit by a vehicle on the intersection of East Davis Street and South Spring Street. The child was taken to the hospital. The driver left the scene.
Vandalism — At 9:26 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported her house was egged overnight on Haskell Street. She named suspects and citations were likely to follow.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:34 p.m. Thursday, police made contact with five underage suspects near a dumpster on Myrtle Road. All were cited for underage drinking. The driver of the vehicle was cited for operating with a suspended license and resisting.
Noise complaint — At 1:31 a.m. Friday, someone reported an upstairs neighbor dropping things on the floor on North Center Street. The neighbor said he dropped a bowl on the floor. He was informed of the complaint and told a citation could be issued if the noise continued.
Noise complaint — At 1:56 a.m. Friday, police assisted county deputies after an alarm went off at a location off State Highway 33. A man was found in the woods behind the business after K9 tracking.
